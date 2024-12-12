FBI Director Christopher Wray reluctantly resigns saying, ‘I love our mission’

FBI Director Christopher Wray told bureau workers Dec. 11 that he plans to resign at the end of President Joe Biden’s term in January, an announcement that came a week and a half after President-elect Donald Trump said he would nominate loyalist Kash Patel for the job.

Mr. Wray said at a town hall meeting that he would be stepping down “after weeks of careful thought,” roughly three years short of the completion of a 10-year term during which he tried to keep the FBI out of politics even as the bureau found itself entangled in a string of explosive investigations, including two that led to separate indictments of Mr. Trump last year as well as inquiries into Mr. Biden and his son.

“My goal is to keep the focus on our mission – the indispensable work you’re doing on behalf of the American people every day,” Mr. Wray told agency employees. “In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work.”

The intended resignation was not unexpected considering that Mr. Trump had settled on Mr. Patel to be director and had repeatedly aired his ire at Mr. Wray, whom he appointed during his first term. But his departure is nonetheless a reflection of how Mr. Trump’s norm-breaking style has reshaped Washington, with the president-elect yet again flouting tradition by moving to replace an FBI director well before his term was up and Mr. Wray resigning to avert a collision with the incoming administration.

“It should go without saying, but I’ll say it anyway – this is not easy for me,” Mr. Wray said. “I love this place, I love our mission, and I love our people – but my focus is, and always has been, on us and doing what’s right for the FBI.”

Mr. Wray received a standing ovation following his remarks before a standing-room-only crowd at FBI headquarters and some in the audience cried, according to an FBI official who was not authorized to discuss the private gathering by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

Mr. Trump applauded the news on social media, calling it “a great day for America as it will end the Weaponization of what has become known as the United States Department of Injustice” and saying that Mr. Patel’s confirmation will begin “the process of Making the FBI Great Again.”

If confirmed by the Senate, Mr. Patel would herald a radical leadership transformation at the nation’s premier federal law enforcement agency. He has advocated shutting down the FBI’s Washington headquarters and called for ridding the federal government of “conspirators,” raising alarms that he might seek to wield the FBI’s significant investigative powers as an instrument of retribution against Mr. Trump’s perceived enemies.

Mr. Patel said Dec. 11 that he was looking forward to “a smooth transition. I will be ready to serve the American people on day one.”

It’s extremely rare for FBI directors to be ousted from their jobs before the completion of their 10-year terms, a length meant to insulate the agency from the political influence of changing administrations. But Mr. Trump has done it twice, placing Mr. Wray in the job in 2017 after firing Director James Comey amid an investigation into ties between Russia and the Republican president’s campaign.

Despite having appointed Mr. Wray, Mr. Trump had telegraphed his anger with the FBI director on multiple occasions throughout the years, including as recently as the past week.

In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” that aired on Dec. 8, Mr. Trump said, “I can’t say I’m thrilled with him. He invaded my home,” a reference to the FBI’s 2022 search of Mr. Trump’s Florida property, Mar-a-Lago, for classified documents from Mr. Trump’s first term as president.

That search, and the recovery of boxes of sensitive government records, paved the way for one of two federal indictments against Mr. Trump. The case, and another one charging him with plotting to overturn the 2020 election, have both been dismissed by the Justice Department special counsel that brought them in light of Mr. Trump’s November victory.

Attorney General Merrick Garland praised Mr. Wray for having “served our country honorably and with integrity for decades.” He said: “Under Director Mr. Wray’s principled leadership, the FBI has worked to fulfill the Justice Department’s mission to keep our country safe, protect civil rights, and uphold the rule of law.”

Natalie Bara, the president of the FBI Agents Association, said in a statement that Mr. Wray had led the FBI “through challenging times with a steady focus on doing the work that keeps our country safe.”

Throughout his seven years on the job, the self-professed “low-key, understated” Mr. Wray brought a workmanlike approach to the job, repeatedly preaching a “keep calm and tackle hard” mantra despite a steady drumbeat of attacks from Mr. Trump and his supporters.

He also sought to avoid public conflict when possible with the Trump White House, distancing himself and his leadership team from the FBI’s Russia investigation over errors that took place before he took office and announcing dozens of corrective actions meant to prevent the recurrence of the surveillance abuses that plagued the inquiry.

But there were other instances when he memorably broke from Mr. Trump – he did not agree, for instance, with Mr. Trump’s characterization of the Russia investigation as a “witch hunt.” He made known his displeasure when the White House blessed the declassification of materials related to the surveillance of a former Trump campaign aide and contradicted a Trump talking point by stating that Ukraine had not interfered in the 2016 election.

He repeatedly sought to keep the focus on the FBI’s day-to-day work, using the bulk of his resignation announcement to praise the bureau’s efforts in countering everything from violent crime and cyberattacks to Chinese espionage and terrorism.

“The most sacred responsibility of government is – and will remain – protecting its citizens,” Mr. Wray said. “You all are on the front lines of that effort every day, and I know you will continue to adapt and evolve and innovate to stay ahead.”

Yet even as he leaves office at a time of heightened threats, much of the public focus has been on the politically sensitive investigations of his tenure.

Besides the inquiries into Mr. Trump, the FBI in recent years also investigated Mr. Biden’s handling of classified information as well as Mr. Biden’s son Hunter for tax and gun violations. Hunter Biden was pardoned by his father last week.

A particular flashpoint came in August 2022, when FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago – an action officials defended as necessary given the boxes of documents that were being concealed at the Palm Beach property and the evidence of obstruction that the Justice Department said had been gathered.

Mr. Trump railed against the FBI over that search and has kept up his criticism ever since. The president-elect, for instance, was angered by Mr. Wray’s comment at a congressional hearing that there was “some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel” that struck Mr. Trump’s ear during an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania in July. The FBI later stated unequivocally that it was indeed a bullet.

Before being named FBI director, Mr. Wray worked at a prestigious law firm, King & Spalding, where he represented former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the “Bridgegate” scandal. He also led the Justice Department’s criminal division for a period during President George W. Bush’s administration.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.