Skip to footer

Florida residents ramp up efforts to pull ‘sexually explicit’ books from school shelves

Books covering racism in America, the Holocaust, and LGBTQ+ issues have been pulled from shelves in Florida schools. Recent changes to state law have allowed parents and residents authority to challenge school library books.

|
Jefferee Woo/Tampa Bay Times/AP
Books are displayed at the Banned Book Library in the lobby of the American Stage Theater, on Feb. 18, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Changes to state law allow parents and residents to challenge school library books.
  • By Kate Payne Associated Press

| Tallahassee, Fla

“The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison. “Forever” by Judi Blume. “Slaughterhouse-Five” by Kurt Vonnegut.

All have been pulled from the shelves of some Florida schools, according to the latest list compiled by the Florida Department of Education tallying books removed by local school districts.

Recent changes to state law have empowered parents and residents to challenge school library books and required districts to submit an annual report to the state detailing which books have been restricted in their schools. Florida continues to lead the country in pulling books from school libraries, according to analyses by the American Library Association and the advocacy group PEN America.

“A restriction of access is a restriction on one’s freedom to read,” said Kasey Meehan of PEN America. “Students lose the ability to access books that mirror their own lived experiences, to access books that help them learn and empathize with people who … have different life experiences.”

The list released for the 2023-2024 school year includes titles by American literary icons like Maya Angelou, Flannery O’Connor, and Richard Wright, as well as books that have become top targets for censorship across the country because they feature LGBTQ+ characters, discussions of gender and sexuality, and descriptions of sexual encounters, such as “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George Johnson and “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe. Conservative advocates have labeled such content “pornographic.”

Also on the list of books removed from libraries are accounts of the Holocaust, such as “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation” and “Sophie’s Choice.” So is a graphic novel adaptation of “1984,” George Orwell’s seminal work on censorship and surveillance.

“Everywhere from Toni Morrison, Alice Walker, ‘Slaughterhouse-Five’, George Orwell,” said Stephana Farrell, a co-founder of the Florida Freedom to Read Project, which tracks book challenges in the state. “If you take the time to look at that list, you will recognize that there is an issue with … this movement.”

In a statement to The Associated Press, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Education maintained there are no books being banned in Florida and defended the state’s push to remove “sexually explicit materials” from schools.

“Once again, far left activists are pushing the book ban hoax on Floridians. The better question is why do these activists continue to fight to expose children to sexually explicit materials,” spokesperson Sydney Booker said.

The list shows that book removals vary widely across the state, with some districts not reporting any restrictions and others tallying hundreds of titles pulled from the shelves. Ms. Farrell of the Florida Freedom to Read Project said that based on the group’s analysis of public records, the department’s report is an undercount because it doesn’t include books removed following an internal staff review, just those pulled following a complaint from a parent or resident.

Ms. Farrell believes most Florida parents want their kids to have broad access to literature.

“We live in a state where parental rights are supposed to be acknowledged, heard and responded to,” Ms. Farrell said. “We are asking for accountability and an accurate record of how these laws are impacting our children and impacting what’s available to them.”

Schools have restricted access to dozens of books by Stephen King, a master of the horror genre known for bestsellers like “It” and “Pet Sematary.” Officials in Clay County also decided that his book “On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft” was inappropriate for students.

Mr. King, who spends part of the year in Florida, has spoken out about efforts to get his books out of students’ hands, urging readers to run to their closest library or bookstore.

Mr. King posted on social media in August, reacting to the decision by some Florida schools to pull his books from their shelves.

Multiple school districts in Florida have drawn legal challenges for restricting students’ access to books, including Escambia County, which is being sued by PEN America and Penguin Random House, the country’s largest publisher.

In September, the Nassau County school district settled a lawsuit brought by the authors of “And Tango Makes Three,” a picture book based on the true story of two male penguins who raised a chick together at New York’s Central Park Zoo. Under the terms of the settlement, the district had to return three dozen books to the shelves.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Florida residents ramp up efforts to pull ‘sexually explicit’ books from school shelves
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2024/1113/Florida-banned-books-school-libraries-Angelou-Morrison
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe