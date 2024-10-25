Skip to footer

The Menendez brothers received life without parole. Should they walk free?

The Los Angeles County district attorney has recommended Erik and Lyle Menendez be resentenced and the brothers be eligible for parole. A parole board must approve their release, and Gov. Gavin Newsom could reject the decision.

|
Nick Ut/ AP/ File
Lyle (left) and Erik Menendez sit with defense attorney Leslie Abramson (right) in Beverly Hills Municipal Court during a hearing, Nov. 26, 1990. The Los Angeles County district attorney has now recommended that they be resentenced.
  • By Stefanie Dazio, Jaimie Ding, and Christopher Weber Associated Press

| Los Angeles

Erik and Lyle Menendez still have a long way to go before they can walk out of prison, even though the Los Angeles County district attorney has recommended their life-without-parole sentences be thrown out and the brothers be resentenced and immediately eligible for parole.

The brothers, convicted in the 1989 killings of their parents at the family’s Beverly Hills mansion, will need to get a judge to go along with the recommendation Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón made Oct. 24 and then a parole board must approve their release. The final stop is with Governor Gavin Newsom, who could reject the board’s decision.

It’s an uncertain process likely to stretch out over months.

Lyle Menendez, then 21, and Erik Menendez, then 18, admitted they fatally shot their entertainment executive father, Jose Menendez, and their mother, Kitty Menendez. The brothers said they feared their parents were about to kill them to stop people from finding out that Jose Menendez had sexually abused Erik Menendez for years.

Prosecutors at the time contended that there was no evidence of molestation. The brothers’ first trial ended in a hung jury, and prosecutors secured a conviction in the second after much of the evidence of abuse was disallowed from the trial. The district attorney’s office also said back then that the brothers were after their parents’ multimillion-dollar estate.

Now, the DA and relatives say the world better understands the role of trauma in sexual abuse cases.

Critics accuse DA of playing politics

Meanwhile, Mr. Gascón faces fights over his resentencing recommendation: His opponent in his bid for reelection next month, as well as some of his own prosecutors, have called the latest development in the case politically motivated and the result of a recent Netflix documentary about the notorious crime.

Michele Hanisee, president of the Association of Los Angeles Deputy District Attorneys, on Oct. 23 said Mr. Gascón’s decision smacks of “opportunism” to get headlines.

“Throughout his disastrous tenure as DA, Gascón has consistently prioritized celebrity cases over the rights of crime victims, showing more interest in being in the spotlight than in upholding justice,” Ms. Hanisee said in a statement.

But the district attorney said he made the final decision only an hour before the Oct. 24 news conference and it was separate from politics.

Since their sentencing in 1996, the brothers have been model prisoners, Mr. Gascón and their attorney say, and committed themselves to rehabilitation and redemption.

“I came to a place where I believe, under the law, resentencing is appropriate,” Mr. Gascón said during the news conference.

What comes next?

Mr. Gascón’s office filed paperwork Oct. 24 that recommends the brothers – now 54 and 56 years old – receive a new sentence of 50 years to life. Because they were under 26 years old at the time of the crimes, they would be eligible for parole immediately.

“I believe that they have paid their debt to society,” the DA said.

A hearing before a judge could come within the next month or so. If the judge agrees to the resentencing, the state parole board will hold its own proceeding to determine whether they should go free. If the board recommends parole, Newsom would have 150 days to review the case. The governor could green-light parole, or overrule the board and deny their release.

Despite Mr. Gascón’s goal of freeing the brothers, Laurie Levenson, a professor of criminal law at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, warned that the judge would not likely be a “rubber stamp” due to dissent within the DA’s office.

“That puts the judge actually in a very challenging position,” Ms. Levenson said, noting she had not heard of any cases until recently where the head of the office disagreed with other lawyers involved in the case. Ultimately, Mr. Gascón chose the “safest route” for his decision – leaving it up to the court and parole board, she said.

Mark Geragos, an attorney for the brothers, has said he’s hopeful the brothers could be freed by Thanksgiving. Ms. Levenson called that deadline “awfully hopeful.”

Family largely unites to call for brothers’ freedom

The brothers’ extended family has pleaded for their release. Several family members have said that in today’s world – which is more aware of the impact of sexual abuse – the brothers would not have been convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.

Anamaria Baralt, a niece of Jose Menendez, said the district attorney’s “brave and necessary” decision means “Lyle and Erik can finally begin to heal from the trauma of their past.”

Not all Menendez family members support resentencing. Attorneys for Milton Andersen, the 90-year-old brother of Kitty Menendez, filed a legal brief seeking to keep the brothers’ original punishment.

“They shot their mother, Kitty, reloading to ensure her death,” Mr. Andersen’s attorneys said in a statement Oct. 24. “The evidence remains overwhelmingly clear: the jury’s verdict was just, and the punishment fits the heinous crime.”

DA’s challenger weighs in

The LA district attorney is in the middle of a tough reelection fight against former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman, who has blamed Mr. Gascón’s progressive reform policies for recent high-profile killings and increased retail crime.

Mr. Gascón said on Oct. 24 that his office has recommended resentencing for some 300 offenders, including people behind bars for murder.

Mr. Hochman questioned the timing of Mr. Gascón’s announcement, coming less than two weeks before the election and calling it a “desperate political move.”

He said he is unable to form his own opinion on the case without access to confidential records and relevant witnesses.

“If I become DA and the case is still pending at that time, I will conduct a review consistent with how I would review any case,” Mr. Hochman said.

Mr. Geragos said the DA took the case seriously before there was any talk of him losing reelection.

New attention to case

The case has gained new traction in recent weeks after Netflix began streaming the true-crime drama “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.”

Roy Rossello, a former member of the Latin pop group Menudo, also recently came forward saying he was drugged and raped by Jose Menendez when he was a teen in the 1980s.

Mr. Rossello spoke about his abuse in the 2023 Peacock docuseries “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed.” His allegations are part of the evidence listed in the petition filed last year by the Menendez brothers’ attorney in seeking a review of their case.

Menudo was signed under RCA Records, which Jose Menendez headed at the time.

This story was reported by The Associated Press. Associated Press journalist Thomas Peipert in Denver contributed to this report.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to The Menendez brothers received life without parole. Should they walk free?
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2024/1025/Menendez-brothers-murder-case-resentencing-LA
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe