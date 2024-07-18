Skip to footer

At a candlelight vigil for Trump rally shooting victim, mourners left politics at home

In Pennsylvania, a candlelight vigil honored Corey Comperatore, the former fire chief who was killed during the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump. The gathering of hundreds centered on community, not politics.

Eric Gay/AP
Family, friends, and community attend a candlelight vigil for Corey Comperatore, the former fire chief shot and killed at a weekend rally for former President Donald Trump, July 17, 2024, at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania.
  • By Michael Sisak Associated Press

| Sarver, Pa.

Hundreds of people who gathered to remember the former fire chief fatally shot at a weekend rally for former President Donald Trump were urged to find “unity” as the area in rural Pennsylvania sought to recover from the assassination attempt.

The July 17 public event was the first of two organized to memorialize and celebrate Corey Comperatore’s life. The second, a visitation for friends, was planned for July 18 at Laube Hall in Freeport.

Outside Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, where the vigil was held for Mr. Comperatore, a sign read: “Rest in Peace Corey, Thank You For Your Service,” with the logo of his fire company.

On the rural road to the auto racing track – lined with cornfields, churches, and industrial plants – a sign outside a local credit union read: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Comperatore family.”

Mr. Comperatore, 50, had worked as a project and tooling engineer, was an Army reservist and spent many years as a volunteer firefighter after serving as chief, according to his obituary.

He died Saturday during the attempt on Mr. Trump’s life at the rally in Butler.

Mr. Comperatore spent the final moments of his life shielding his wife and daughter from gunfire, officials said.

Vigil organizer Kelly McCollough told the crowd July 17 that the event was not political in nature, adding that there was no room for hate or personal opinions other than an outpouring of support for the Comperatore family.

“Tonight is about unity,” Ms. McCollough said. “We need each other. We need to feel love. We need to feel safe. We need clarity in this chaos. We need strength. We need healing.”

Dan Ritter, who gave a eulogy, said he bought Mr. Comperatore’s childhood home in 1993 – sparking a friendship that grew with their shared values of family, Christian faith, and politics.

“Corey loved his family and was always spending time with them,” Mr. Ritter said. “This past Saturday was supposed to be one of those days for him. He did what a good father would do. He protected those he loved. He’s a true hero for us all.”

Jeff Lowers of the Freeport Fire Department trained with Mr. Comperatore and said at the vigil that he always had a smile on his face.

Afterward, Heidi Powell, a family friend, read remarks from Mr. Comperatore’s high school economics teacher, who could not attend the vigil.

“What made Corey truly extraordinary was his indomitable spirit, unyielding courage, his unflappable optimism,” the teacher, Mark Wyant, wrote.

Mr. Comperatore’s pastor, Jonathan Fehl of Cabot Methodist Church in Cabot, said the family “has been humbled by the way this community has rallied around them,” and by the support they have received from people around the world.

The vigil concluded with people in the crowd lighting candles and raising cellphones, glow sticks, and lighters as Mr. Comperatore’s favorite song – “I Can Only Imagine,” by Christian rock band MercyMe – played while pictures of him and his family were shown on a screen.

Two other people were injured at the rally: David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township. As of the night of July 17, both had been upgraded to serious but stable condition, according to a spokesperson with Allegheny Health Network.

In a statement, Mr. Dutch’s family thanked the “greater western Pennsylvania community and countless others across the country and world” for the incredible outpouring of prayers and well wishes.

Mr. Trump suffered an ear injury but was not seriously hurt and has been participating this week in the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

This story was reported by The Associated Press. AP reporters Heather Hollingsworth in Mission, Kansas, and Lisa Baumann in Bellingham, Washington, contributed.

Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
