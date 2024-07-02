Skip to footer

As Panama closes Darien Gap corridor, US will pay for flights to remove migrants

The United States will pay for flights to help Panama remove migrants in an effort to deter irregular migration that officials say harms vulnerable migrants. Panama’s new president will shut down the Darién Gap, a superhighway for migration to the U.S.

|
Matias Delacroix/AP
New Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino waves before giving a speech at his swearing-in ceremony at the Atlapa Convention Centre in Panama City, July 1, 2024. Mr. Mulino said he will shut down the Darié﻿n Gap, a popular migration route to the U.S.
  • By Rebecca Santana Associated Press

| Washington

The United States is going to pay for flights and offer other help to Panama to remove migrants under an agreement signed July 1, as the Central American country’s new president has vowed to shut down the treacherous Darién Gap used by people traveling north to the United States.

The memorandum of understanding was signed during an official visit headed by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to Panama for the inauguration July 1 of José Raúl Mulino, the country’s new president.

The deal is “designed to jointly reduce the number of migrants being cruelly smuggled through the Darién, usually en route to the United States,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

The efforts to send some migrants back to their homelands “will help deter irregular migration in the region and at our southern border, and halt the enrichment of malign smuggling networks that prey on vulnerable migrants,” she said.

“Irregular migration is a regional challenge that requires a regional response,” Mr. Mayorkas said in a statement.

Shortly after Mr. Mulino’s inauguration, the Panamanian government released a statement saying Mr. Mayorkas had signed an agreement with Panama’s Foreign Affairs Minister Javier Martínez-Acha in which the U.S. government committed to covering the cost of repatriation of migrants who enter Panama illegally through the Darién.

The agreement said the U.S. would support Panama with equipment, transportation, and logistics to send migrants caught illegally entering Panama back to their countries, according to Panama.

Mr. Mulino, the country’s former security minister and new president, has promised to shut down migration through the jungle-clad and largely lawless border.

“I won’t allow Panama to be an open path for thousands of people who enter our country illegally, supported by an international organization related to drug trafficking and human trafficking,” Mr. Mulino said during his inauguration speech.

Under the terms of the agreement, U.S. Homeland Security teams on the ground in Panama would help the government there train personnel and build up its own expertise and ability to determine which migrants, under Panama’s immigration laws, could be removed from the country, according to two senior administration officials.

They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to give details of the agreement that had not yet been made public.

For those migrants who are to be removed, the U.S. also would pay for charter flights or commercial airplane tickets for them to return to their home countries. The officials didn’t specify how much money the U.S. would contribute overall to those flights or which countries the migrants would be removed to.

The officials said the U.S. would be giving assistance and expertise on how to conduct removals, including helping Panama officials screen migrants who might qualify for protections. But the U.S. is not deciding whom to deport, the officials said.

The program would be entirely under Panama’s control, aligning with the country’s immigration laws, and the decisions would be made by that government, the U.S. officials said. They added that Panama already has a repatriation program but that it’s limited.

The agreement comes as Panama’s Darién Gap has become a superhighway of sorts for migrants from across the Southern Hemisphere and beyond who are trying to make it to the U.S. The Darién Gap connects Panama and Colombia to the south.

More than half a million people traversed the corridor last year and more than 190,000 people have crossed so far in 2024, with most of the migrants hailing from Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia, and China.

The agreement comes as the Biden administration has been struggling to show voters during an election year that it has a handle on immigration and border security. Former President Donald Trump, who’s made immigration a key election year issue, has starkly criticized Mr. Biden, saying he’s responsible for the problems at the border.

In early June, President Joe Biden announced a new measure to cut off access to asylum when the number of people arriving at the southern border reaches a certain number. Homeland Security officials have credited those restrictions with cutting the number of people encountered by Border Patrol by 40% since they were enacted.

The administration has also moved to allow certain U.S. citizens’ spouses without legal status to apply for permanent residency and eventually citizenship without having to first depart the country. The action by Mr. Biden, a Democrat, could affect upwards of half a million immigrants.

This story was reported by The Associated Press. Juan Zamorano in Panama City contributed to this report.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to As Panama closes Darien Gap corridor, US will pay for flights to remove migrants
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2024/0702/panama-migration-corridor-flights
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe