In Pictures: At Odd Pet Vet, quirky critters find love and care

Cat and dog owners need look elsewhere: At Odd Pet Vet, just outside of Boston, the staff only takes in “nontraditional” critters.

On any given day, a coterie of birds, reptiles, ferrets, hedgehogs – and even spiders and centipedes – make their way through the Weymouth, Massachusetts, clinic’s doors.

Why We Wrote This A story focused on Compassion Love comes in many shapes and sizes. At Odd Pet Vet, veterinarians embrace peculiar pets – and the people who adore them.

“What we consider an exotic animal is a legal, nontraditional pet,” says Greg Mertz, Odd Pet Vet’s lead veterinarian. “Emphasis on the legal.”

Dr. Mertz has always been fascinated by unusual animals. He’s also the director of the New England Wildlife Center, where wild animals – which cannot be kept as pets – can receive treatment. Odd Pet Vet helps fund the center.

On a recent day, Dr. Mertz switches his focus between a chameleon named Skittles, a rabbit, and a guinea pig. His line of work brings him into contact with a variety of people, some of whom are as interesting as their pets.

In fact, they’re a big part of what draws him to his work.

“Anybody that has odd pets ... they have a nontraditional way of looking at the world,” he says.