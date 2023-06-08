Skip to footer

In Pictures: At Odd Pet Vet, quirky critters find love and care

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Veterinary Drs. Greg Mertz and Tess Gannaway examine a green bush rat snake with an eye issue at Odd Pet Vet, on Feb. 3, 2023, in Weymouth, Massachusetts.
Cat and dog owners need look elsewhere: At Odd Pet Vet, just outside of Boston, the staff only takes in “nontraditional” critters.

On any given day, a coterie of birds, reptiles, ferrets, hedgehogs – and even spiders and centipedes – make their way through the Weymouth, Massachusetts, clinic’s doors.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Compassion

Love comes in many shapes and sizes. At Odd Pet Vet, veterinarians embrace peculiar pets – and the people who adore them.

“What we consider an exotic animal is a legal, nontraditional pet,” says Greg Mertz, Odd Pet Vet’s lead veterinarian. “Emphasis on the legal.”

Dr. Mertz has always been fascinated by unusual animals. He’s also the director of the New England Wildlife Center, where wild animals – which cannot be kept as pets – can receive treatment. Odd Pet Vet helps fund the center. 

On a recent day, Dr. Mertz switches his focus between a chameleon named Skittles, a rabbit, and a guinea pig. His line of work brings him into contact with a variety of people, some of whom are as interesting as their pets.

In fact, they’re a big part of what draws him to his work. 

“Anybody that has odd pets ... they have a nontraditional way of looking at the world,” he says.

Walk into Odd Pet Vet, and you may come across a tortoise, a Flemish Giant rabbit, or a red-tailed hawk. You may also see a few dogs running around, but those belong to the staff. Odd Pet Vet doesn’t treat the furry canines – or cats, for that matter.

The clinic only treats “exotic” animals: birds, reptiles, mammals like ferrets and hedgehogs, and even spiders and centipedes. 

Dr. Mertz has always been fascinated by unusual animals. He’s also the director of the New England Wildlife Center, where wild animals – which cannot be kept as pets – can receive treatment. But when people began asking him for help with their exotic critters at home, he launched Odd Pet Vet in 1995. And now, the pet business helps fund the wildlife center.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Dr. Mertz examines two bearded dragons, Pax and Grump, while his rescue dog, Irma, hangs out behind him.

Jarrod McFarland of Providence, Rhode Island, brings in his pet chameleon, Skittles, on a cloudy April day. He cradles the small animal in his outstretched hand, scaly legs in a pattern of scarlet, lime-green, and sky-blue clinging tightly to his fingers.

“I’ve always liked reptiles,” he says. “I liked dinosaurs when I was younger, so I think that’s where it comes from.”

After looking at Skittles, Dr. Mertz switches his focus to a rabbit, and later a guinea pig. Amid the multitude of different species, one idea provides consistent guidance. “Listen to your client,” he says. “It’s always ... you being respectful of the knowledge that they have.”

His line of work brings him into contact with a variety of people, some of whom are as interesting as their pets. In fact, they’re a big part of what draws him to his work. 

“Anybody that has odd pets ... they have a nontraditional way of looking at the world,” he says.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Three sibling ferrets named Elvis, Chico, and Jose wait in their carrier for their appointment.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Dr. Mertz clips the toenails of a red-eared slider turtle named Momo. As of 2016, new red-eared sliders are illegal to acquire in Massachusetts, as they are considered an invasive species.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Steve Coy waits in the lobby with his macaw, Bear. The 21-year-old bird has a large and colorful vocabulary that keeps its owner entertained.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Vet tech Kerry Batchelder holds onto Bear’s talons during a checkup. Bear’s sex has not been determined, but a blood test will reveal the answer.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
A tiny veiled chameleon, somewhere between 4 days and 2 weeks old, comes in for a checkup. Its owner breeds them for sale.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Dr. Michelle Kneeland holds a 6-year-old guinea pig – most only live about two or three years – who is being admitted for a procedure.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Bling the tortoise finishes off half a watermelon.
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

