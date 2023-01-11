Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Seth Wenig/AP
Planes sit on the tarmac at Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Jan. 11, 2023. A computer outage early Wednesday resulted in thousands of delays and hundreds of cancellations quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.

Unprecedented system crash grounds thousands of flights

Thousands of flights across the U.S. were grounded or delayed due to an outage in a federal government system. The White House has said there was no evidence of foul play, and President Biden has directed the Department of Transportation to investigate.

  • By Michelle Chapman Associated Press

| New York

The world’s largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by an outage in a government system that delayed or canceled thousands of flights across the United States before it was lifted on the morning of January 11.

The White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage that ruined travel plans for millions of passengers. President Joe Biden said on January 11 that he’s directed the Department of Transportation to investigate.

Whatever the cause, the outage showed the world how dependent its largest economy is on air travel, and how dependent air travel is on an antiquated computer system called the Notice to Air Missions System, or NOTAM.

Before commencing a flight, pilots are required to consult the NOTAM system, which lists potential adverse impacts on flights, from runway construction to the potential for icing. The system used to be telephone-based, with pilots calling dedicated flight service stations for the information, but has moved online.

Nearly 5,000 flights were delayed and almost 900 had been canceled by around 10 a.m.

Longtime aviation insiders could not recall an outage of such magnitude caused by a technology breakdown. Some compared it to the nationwide shutdown of airspace after the terror attacks of September 2001.

“Periodically there have been local issues here or there, but this is pretty significant historically,” said Tim Campbell, a former senior vice president of air operations at American Airlines and now a consultant in Minneapolis.

Mr. Campbell said there has long been concern about the Federal Aviation Administration’s technology, and not just the NOTAM system.

“So much of their systems are old mainframe systems that are generally reliable but they are out of date,” he said.

John Cox, a former airline pilot and aviation safety expert, said there has been talk in the aviation industry for years about trying to modernize the NOTAM system, but he did not know the age of the servers that the FAA uses.

He couldn’t say whether a cyberattack was possible.

“I’ve been flying for 53 years. I’ve never heard the system go down like this,” Mr. Cox said. “So something unusual happened.”

According to FAA advisories, the NOTAM system failed at 8:28 p.m. Eastern on January 10 preventing new or amended notices from being distributed to pilots. The FAA resorted to a telephone hotline to keep departures flying overnight, but as daytime traffic picked up it overwhelmed the telephone backup system.

The FAA ordered all departing flights grounded early morning of January 11.

Breakdowns in the NOTAM system have been rare. The stop order by the FAA affected almost all flights of shippers and commercial airlines.

More than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off in the U.S. today, mostly domestic trips, and about 1,840 international flights expected to fly to the U.S., according to aviation data firm Cirium.

Some medical flights could get clearance and the outage did not impact any military operations or mobility.

Flights for the U.S. military’s Air Mobility Command were not affected.

Mr. Biden said on the morning of January 11 that he had just been briefed by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who told him they still had not identified what went wrong.

“I just spoke to Buttigieg. They don’t know what the cause is. But I was on the phone with him for about 10 minutes,” Mr. Biden said. “I told him to report directly to me when they find out.

Julia Macpherson was on a United Airlines flight from Sydney to Los Angeles on January 11 when she learned of possible delays.

“As I was up in the air I got news from my friend who was also traveling overseas that there was a power outage,” said Ms. Macpherson, who was returning to Florida from Hobart, Tasmania. Once she lands in Los Angeles, she still has a connection in Denver on her flight to Jacksonville, Florida.

She said there have been no announcements on the flight about the FAA issue.

Ms. Macpherson said she had already experienced a delay in her travels because her original flight from Melbourne to San Francisco was canceled, and she rebooked a flight from Sydney to Los Angeles.

European flights into the U.S. appeared to be largely unaffected.

Irish carrier Aer Lingus said services to the U.S. continue, and Dublin Airport’s website showed that its flights to Newark, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles were running on schedule.

“Aer Lingus plans to operate all transatlantic flights as scheduled today,” the carrier said in a prepared statement. “We will continue to monitor but we do not anticipate any disruption to our services arising from the technical issue in the United States.”

It was the latest headache for travelers in the U.S. who faced flight cancellations over the holidays amid winter storms and a breakdown with staffing technology at Southwest Airlines. They also ran into long lines, lost baggage, and cancellations and delays over the summer as travel demand roared back from the COVID-19 pandemic and ran into staffing cutbacks at airports and airlines in the U.S. and Europe.

This story was reported by the Associated Press.

