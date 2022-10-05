Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
Eric Risberg/AP
The Twitter page of Elon Musk is seen on the screen of a computer in Sausalito, California, on April 25, 2022. Trading in shares of Twitter were halted Oct. 4, after the stock spiked on reports that Mr. Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company.

Bird vs. billionaire: Musk to buy Twitter again as court date looms

After months of reversals, Elon Musk may soon helm Twitter after proposing to buy the tech giant for its original price of $44 billion. But the company won’t pull its lawsuit against Mr. Musk, which is scheduled to go to trial in two weeks. 

  • By Tom Krisher, Matt O'Brien, Randall Chase, and Barbara Ortutay Associated Press

The tumultuous saga of Elon Musk’s on-again off-again purchase of Twitter took a turn toward a conclusion Tuesday after the mercurial Tesla CEO proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion.

Mr. Musk made the surprising turnaround not on Twitter, as has been his custom, but in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties is scheduled to start in Delaware.

In response, Twitter said it intends to close the transaction at $54.20 per share after receiving the letter from Mr. Musk. But the company stopped short of saying it’s dropping its lawsuit against the billionaire Tesla CEO. Experts said that makes sense given the contentious relationship and lack of trust between the two parties.

“I don’t think Twitter will give up its trial date on just Musk’s word – it’s going to need more certainty about closing,” said Andrew Jennings, professor at Brooklyn Law School, noting that the company may also be worried about Mr. Musk’s proposal being a delay tactic. After all, he’s already tried to unsuccessfully postpone the trial twice.

Trading in Twitter’s stock, which had been halted for much of the day pending release of the news, resumed trading late Tuesday and soared 22% to close at $52.

Mr. Musk’s proposal is the latest twist in a high-profile saga involving the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms. Much of the drama has played out on Twitter itself, with Mr. Musk – who has more than 100 million followers – lamenting that the company was failing to live up to its potential as a platform for free speech and had too many bots.

While some logistical and legal hurdles remain, Mr. Musk could be in charge of Twitter in a matter of days – however long it takes him and his co-investors to line up the cash, said Ann Lipton, an associate law professor at Tulane University.

A letter from Mr. Musk’s lawyer dated Monday and disclosed by Twitter in a securities filing said Mr. Musk would close the merger signed in April, provided that the Delaware Chancery Court “enter an immediate stay” of Twitter’s lawsuit against him and adjourn the trial scheduled to start Oct. 17.

Eric Talley, a law professor at Columbia University, said he’s not surprised by Mr. Musk’s turnaround, especially ahead of a scheduled deposition of Mr. Musk by Twitter attorneys starting Thursday that was “not going to be pleasant.”

“On the legal merits, his case didn’t look that strong,” Mr. Talley said. “It kind of seemed like a pretty simple buyer’s remorse case.”

Attorneys for Mr. Musk did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Mr. Musk has been trying to back out of the deal for several months after signing on to buy the San Francisco company in April. Shareholders have already approved the sale, and legal experts say Mr. Musk faced a huge challenge to defend against Twitter’s lawsuit, which was filed in July.

Mr. Musk claimed that Twitter under-counted the number of fake accounts on its platform, and Twitter sued when Mr. Musk announced the deal was off.

Mr. Musk’s argument largely rested on the allegation that Twitter misrepresented how it measures the magnitude of “spam bot” accounts that are useless to advertisers. Most legal experts believe he faced an uphill battle to convince Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the court’s head judge, that something changed since the April merger agreement that justifies terminating the deal.

Mr. Musk’s main argument for terminating the deal – that Twitter was misrepresenting how it measured its “spam bot” problem – also didn’t appear to be going well as Twitter had been working to pick apart Mr. Musk’s attempts to get third-party data scientists to bolster his concerns.

Mr. Musk remained mum about the turn of events on Twitter until late Tuesday afternoon, when he tweeted that “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app” without further explanation.

Many of Mr. Musk’s other tweets in the past 24 hours have been about a divisive proposal to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, drawing the ire of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Even if the deal now goes through without a hitch, it’s too soon to call a victory for Twitter, said Jasmine Enberg, an analyst with Insider Intelligence.

“The deal will solve some of the short-term uncertainty at the company, but Twitter is essentially in the same place it was in April,” she said. “There is still plenty of uncertainty around what Musk intends to do with Twitter, as well as the future of a company with a leader who has wavered in his commitment to buying it. And if we’ve learned anything from this saga, it’s that Musk is unpredictable and that it isn’t over yet.”

This story was reported by The Associated Press. 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Bird vs. billionaire: Musk to buy Twitter again as court date looms
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2022/1005/Bird-vs.-billionaire-Musk-to-buy-Twitter-again-as-court-date-looms
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe