Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Governor Newsom proposes $100M for tribes to buy, preserve land

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed to allocate $100 million for Native American tribes to buy and preserve ancestral land, which would also help preserve one-third of California lands and coastal waters by 2030, one of the state’s climate goals. 

Rich Pedroncelli/AP/File
Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses a meeting of Native American tribal leaders in West Sacramento, California, June 18, 2019. Mr. Newsom proposed giving $100 million to Native American tribes on March 18, which could be used to purchase and preserve their ancestral lands.

  • By Adam Bean Associated Press
Sacramento, California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday proposed giving Native American tribes $100 million so they can purchase and preserve their ancestral lands.

The proposal is part of his pledge to make sure nearly one-third of California’s land and coastal waters are preserved by 2030. But rather than have the government do all of that, Mr. Newsom said tribal leaders should have a say in what lands get preserved.

“We know that California Native peoples have always had an interdependent relations with land, waters, everything that makes up the state of California,” Mr. Newsom said. “Unfortunately we also know that the state has had a role in violently disrupting those relations.”

The money is one piece of Mr. Newsom’s $286.4 billion budget proposal. The state Legislature would have to approve the spending before it could happen.

The funding would not function like a traditional state grant program, where the state decides who gets the money and how they can spend it. Instead, California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot said the administration is “committed to developing a structure or a process where tribes are deciding where these funds are going.”

“There’s so much that we need to learn, obviously, from the tribal communities about how to do this,” Mr. Crowfoot said. “We’ve disconnected ourselves from all the tribal ecological knowledge that we need to heal and care for the lands.”

The proposal comes amid a growing Land Back movement to return Native American homelands to the descendants of those who lived there for millennia before European settlers arrived.

Aside from buying land, tribes in California could also use the money for programs that address climate change and workforce development.

Mr. Crowfoot spoke during a meeting of the California Truth & Healing Council, established by Mr. Newsom in 2019 to “clarify the record” of the “troubled relationship between tribes and the state.”

Tribal leaders were enthusiastic about Mr. Newsom’s proposal, but worried how it would work in practice. In some cases, tribes have competing claims over the same land. Deciding who will get the money to purchase that land would be difficult.

Kouslaa Kessler-Mata, a member of the Truth & Healing Council, said the state needed to have a policy in place to resolve those conflicts “so that we don’t just wake up one day and say, ‘Oh, guess what? Right now, that land that you thought was in your ancestral territory is now being acquired by someone else.’”

Caleem Sisk, chief of the Winnemem Wintu Tribe, noted some tribes – like hers – are not recognized by the federal government and have few resources of other tribes that are federally recognized.

“We’re not in any position to really compete with them for a grant,” she said.

Mr. Crowfoot said he did not have a “quick and easy answer” to some of the council’s concerns. He said ultimately the state will need “some sort of consultative body to help us shape this funding to be able to work through that.”

Mr. Newsom signed an executive order in 2020 directing that 30% of California’s land and coastal waters be preserved by 2030. He has called that goal a “mandate,” saying it is important for California to reduce the effects of climate change.

Mr. Crowfoot echoed that sentiment Friday, saying preserving land would allow more plants and soil to “actually absorb that pollution from the atmosphere and store it in the land.”

“Nature is needed in this effort to combat climate change,” he said.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Governor Newsom proposes $100M for tribes to buy, preserve land
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2022/0321/Governor-Newsom-proposes-100M-for-tribes-to-buy-preserve-land
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe