Spring verse offers a poetic refuge in tempestuous times

From Tennyson to Wordsworth, poets have long been inspired by the season of new beginnings. It’s a metaphor for light and hope after a cold and dark season. For National Poetry Month, five contributing poets share a gift of spring verse for readers. “Our world is ... now in a time of upheaval,” says contributor Andrew Armstrong. Can poetry be a refuge? “Not just a refuge,” he says, “but sure and sound ground on which to stand in tempestuous times.”

Karen Norris/Staff

Turning

Imperceptible, the subtle shift; in still bare woods

the oak leaf clings, rattles in March winds that tear

apart the clouds with jagged teeth to send them,

frightened sheep, scurrying across the heavens. Seasons turn, will always turn, the baby crawls,

walks, skips, becomes a man. At last released,

the oak leaf falls, makes room for what comes

next. Rain softens soil, the snowdrop, shy, appears. Each day an ending and beginning. Birdsong

quickens, and here, atop the Christmas wreath

still hanging by the red front door, a wren’s nest

with a single egg shimmers, a translucent pearl.

– Sarah Rossiter

Why We Wrote This During times of uncertainty and tribulation, the arts can offer solace and hope. Here, five writers offer a bouquet of poetry to welcome spring, a season of light and promise.

April Snow

Daybreak wakes to

Shrouds of white,

Snow sweeps green

Shoots, wind flails

Trees: Bear witness,

Time is out of joint,

The world erupts,

Flood, famine, war. Yet, this dark dawn,

Birds flock the feeder,

Sun-bright goldfinch,

Bluebirds dazzle, angelic

Host, defiant, daring,

Winged sparks of hope

Cast off despair.

– Sarah Rossiter

Duck’s Nest

Cattails and rushes grow waist high

Where a pipe drains water off the hill

And here a duck has made her nest

Six brown eggs in a bed of twigs,

More artful than any window display,

More precious than a golden egg

Laid by a golden goose.

The duck frets, fearing my intentions;

I retreat, respecting her privacy

But would like to have asked,

What makes you do this every spring?

Conscious choice, wise necessity?

A series of quacks, open to interpretation,

Would necessarily be her reply

Yet the impulse to create new life

Suggests a purpose greater than our own,

A hurtling toward some end

Of which we are a part.

– Andrew Armstrong

Karen Norris/Staff

Breakthrough

Wish we were daffodil tough

Or nervy as the crocuses planted

To encircle the forked white birch,

Pushing aside the pressing soil layers.

Green blades stretching upward, even

As snow clouds bunch above April’s

Bare trees.

Early on, they begin accepting

The light, before sun’s full warmth

Reaches the roots. This undaunted return

Faces the freeze coming tonight.

Imagine if we could mimic this renewal,

Weed out our differences and nourish.

Kindness fosters growth and flowers

With rugged color joyously new.

– Tom Husson

Spring’s Terms

The mare shakes winter from her coat,

tail flicking off the last dull strands of cold.

Beyond the paddock, creek water runs fast,

hurrying to swell the pond where geese

stake their claim, loud as lawyers. The garden’s a contract written in green,

snap peas curling their tendrils

into the fine print of April,

potatoes pressing root-to-clause

beneath loamy punctuation. In the pasture, the foal bows her knees,

testing the earth’s firm handshake,

spring’s promise renewed

in the stretch of her legs –

a motion both fresh and familiar. By the barn, you call out once

and the mare comes, easy as breath.

No need for reins or reason today –

just the warm consent of sun on skin,

just the joy of open ground.

– Jeffery Allen Tobin

Karen Norris/Staff

The generosity of mud puddles

They cover pebbles, erase chipmunk paw prints,

absorb acorns, and give untreed leaves

a place to float before sinking.

Puddles offer splash landing-pads

to any child in flight;

display their dreams

through windows into the world above:

limbs and last leaves of sumac and hickory,

a passing black-capped chickadee,

and – down in the far blue –

a blouse of cloud. Mud puddles are courageous, too,

when returning the unblinking, burning

gaze of the sky’s white eye.

– Scott Thompson