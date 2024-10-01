Skip to footer

Mrs. Tippet’s school of life: The teacher who made me fall in love with writing

|
AP/File
In this photo from Sept. 11, 1957, first grade teacher Helen Lenon instructs students, including a set of triplets, in her classroom at Roosevelt Elementary School in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 4 Min. )
  • By Vicki Cox Contributor

I don’t remember a thing I learned in fifth grade about math or science or social studies. What I do remember is my teacher, Mrs. Tippet, and the impact she had on my life.

The best part of our day was after recess. We would come in from recess hot and sweaty and distracted. She would have us lay our heads down on our desks and read us stories of grand adventures from around the world.

Why We Wrote This

The profound impact of good teachers, mentors, and role models is difficult to overestimate. It’s a gift that shapes our very values, character, and trajectory, and one that, as our writer discovered, lasts a lifetime.

One series featured Martin and Osa Johnson, who traveled through Africa. In those 20 minutes, with our heads on our desks in a small Midwestern town, we traveled to faraway places and met fascinating people. It was in the upstairs classroom with no air conditioning that I understood the powerful images that words could make.

I am now far older than Mrs. Tippet was teaching our class. My hair is grayer, and my clothes are more out-of-date. Yet her influence endures. Today, I’ve published hundreds of articles and written 15 books all because of Mrs. Tippet and those 20 minutes after recess.

I don’t remember a thing I learned in fifth grade about math or science or social studies. I know I learned something because I was promoted to sixth grade. But those lessons left no mark on my psyche.

What I do remember is my teacher, Mrs. Tippet, and the impact she had on my life. She dressed as if she had just stepped out of a Norman Rockwell painting. She was tall, and she carried herself like she enjoyed being that way. She wore ladylike lace-up black heels, dark skirts, and white blouses that fell gracefully around her arms. She pinned a little gold watch on her shoulder, which she proudly told us “her darling husband” had given her. Mondays through Thursdays, she’d wear her chestnut hair in braids crisscrossed over the top of her head. Fridays, she dressed up, arranging her hair in an elegant chignon at the nape of her neck, with a gold cameo at her throat.

I loved Mrs. Tippet. I used to invent reasons to go to her desk to drink in her lovely scent, or was it the kindness that surrounded her? Though it was not required, I’d bring my papers to her to examine.

Why We Wrote This

The profound impact of good teachers, mentors, and role models is difficult to overestimate. It’s a gift that shapes our very values, character, and trajectory, and one that, as our writer discovered, lasts a lifetime.

I stood on one foot and then the other, hoping she’d write “Excellent” across the top with her gold-tipped fountain pen. She’d start the capital letter with swirls and flourishes as if it was something really important I had done, so important I should save it – which incidentally, I have done for 60 years, and I still feel proud.

She tolerated no mischief, not that there was much. Most of us did not want to disappoint her; a small group feared her. Of course, John Phillips would whisper to Ronnie Reeves when she was writing on the blackboard or helping someone at their desk. She never raised her voice, but the look on her face was so cold even they could not hold back their regret. Some of us secretly were glad they got what they deserved; some were sorry for them. But we all were relieved we weren’t the ones who froze the room.

She corrected me once, too. We were supposed to make a poster about Veterans Day. Not surprisingly, most drew flags, tombstones, and crosses. All except for Patty Bussen, who drew a large poppy on her paper and colored it deep red. I liked what she did and copied her. Mrs. Tippet walked around the room as we worked. She stopped at my desk and asked me if the design was my own idea. Oh, yes, I assured her. It came right out of my own head. She looked at me for a long time and then walked on. I knew she knew what I had done and was immediately ashamed.

She replaced the cursive charts with our drawings above the blackboard: 28 pictures of tombstones, crosses, and flags – and two with one large poppy drawn in the middle. Patty’s won first place in our room contest. Mine won nothing. So obvious was my theft that I could not wait for Mrs. Tippet to take the pictures down. The shame was punishment enough. I never copied anyone else again – in fifth grade or anytime after. That was one thing I remember from fifth grade: Dishonesty has its own reward.

The other thing Mrs. Tippet taught me was never measured on an end-of-year achievement test, either. We would come in from recess all hot and sweaty, still thinking about whom we’d next pick at kickball or how many times we could double-jump next time we played outside. She would have us lay our heads down on our desks. I know now it was a ploy to settle us down for the afternoon’s work. To me, it was the best part of the day. She would read us stories of grand adventures from all over the world.

One series featured Martin and Osa Johnson, who traveled through Africa, exploring wildlife. I imagined Martin had big feet just like my dad’s, and Osa had chestnut hair that crisscrossed her head just like Mrs. Tippet’s. In those 20 minutes, with our heads on our desks in a small Midwestern town, we traveled to faraway places and met fascinating people. It was in the upstairs classroom with no air conditioning that I understood the powerful images that words could make.

As I grew up, I secreted poems in a black notebook and recorded stories of the people and region around me. At first, they were just the bumblings of a preteen mind, but eventually, I could use the power of words to weave stories for others to read. Today, I’ve published hundreds of articles and written 15 books all because of Mrs. Tippet and those 20 minutes after recess.

I am now far older than Mrs. Tippet was teaching our fifth grade class. My hair is grayer, and my clothes are more out-of-date than hers ever were. Yet her influence endures. She touched something in me that was already there; she helped me realize it. “Be magnanimous,” she’d say. At class reunions, I’d see this actualized.

In the gallop to press children to blacken the correct circles in society’s expectations today, I hope students find an educator who is their generation’s Mrs. Tippet, a teacher who opens their eyes to what they are and could yet be. I know she would be pleased and write “Excellent” across their lives in swirling capital letters with her gold-tipped fountain pen.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Mrs. Tippet’s school of life: The teacher who made me fall in love with writing
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/The-Home-Forum/2024/1001/teacher-student-back-to-school
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe