Skip to footer

My electrifying experiment in elocution

Today we are awash in a sea of language, but despite its abundance, very little attention seems to be paid to its refined usage.

|
LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
A stereograph from January 1907 shows President Theodore Roosevelt addressing a crowd in Concord, New Hampshire. The two images, taken simultaneously from slightly different angles (note his feet and hand), would appear as a single, 3D image when viewed using a hand-held stereoscope.
  • By Robert Klose

I was noodling on YouTube recently and came across a clip of Theodore Roosevelt giving a speech to a clearly rapt audience. Teddy did not read his speech, nor did he refer to any notes, but his delivery was still lucid, dynamic, and clearly enunciated. To quote him: “Our task as Americans is to strive for social and industrial justice, achieved through the genuine rule of the people.”

The next day, when I got to the university class I teach, I was still glowing. I asked my students if any of them knew what “elocution” was. One responded, “Like, when you touch a live wire?”

Bless her heart. She’s blameless, of course. Elocution in American public schools went out with high button shoes. 

For the uninitiated, elocution is the art of formal speaking, with due attention paid to pronunciation, grammar, style, and tone. It had its heyday in the 19th century and was still extant in the early part of the 20th. Soon thereafter, such instruction rapidly declined.

There was still an echo of it when I was in elementary school in the 1960s. In sixth grade each of us had to commit a poem to memory, and then recite it before the class using appropriate dramatic gestures and clear enunciation. I was terrified. But I got up the courage to recite Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s “The Village Blacksmith” and was relieved when the ordeal had passed. 

It wasn’t until years later that I appreciated what my teacher had been trying to do: get us to be mindful of the clean, clear, and confident delivery of language, thereby investing it with power.

So, is elocution really a thing of the past? When one listens to the halting utterances of contemporary politicians or pop culture celebrities, one might be tempted to think so. But although elocution is no longer being taught, it does erupt from time to time as a natural talent, in the same way that someone may have a head for math or an ear for music. I think of the soaring rhetoric of Martin Luther King Jr. (“I have a dream”), the civic boosterism of John F. Kennedy (“Ask not what your country can do for you”), and the hopefulness of Barack Obama (“We can acknowledge that oppression will always be with us, and still strive for justice”).

Would elocution stand a chance if it were formally reintroduced into the school curriculum today? It’s an intriguing question. Elocution was born when there were no means – other than the written word – of communicating across distance. No radios, phones, TVs, or computers. To have an educated man or woman come to one’s town to give a formal speech about things that mattered was a real event – it showed what language was capable of in the hands of a master of rhetoric. Ralph Waldo Emerson could pack a huge hall, speaking on subjects as diverse as poetry, politics, and self-reliance. The irony is that today we are all about communication, awash in a sea of language, but despite its abundance, very little attention seems to be paid to its refined usage.

In this light, I decided on an experiment. I took some time to commit Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address to memory. And then, alone in my room one evening, I recited it aloud as if I were presenting it to an attentive audience. And then I repeated it. And then a third time. With each repetition I understood it better, grew in confidence, and felt myself being transported by its wisdom. By the third iteration its power, import, and beauty sank in, like a shock of recognition.

It was, in the words of my student, like touching a live wire.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to My electrifying experiment in elocution
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/The-Home-Forum/2023/0703/My-electrifying-experiment-in-elocution
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe