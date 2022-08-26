Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Flops and wobbles: How paddleboarding taught me to be a kid again

Charlie Riedel/AP/File
A paddleboarder crosses Shawnee Mission Lake in Lenexa, Kansas, on a warm day at sunset. The sport originated in Hawaii long ago, but its modern wave of popularity began in California in 2005.

Two ways to read the story

  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 3 Min. )
  • By Robert Klose Contributor

As a child, I was a slow learner when it came to physical skills. It took many flops and wobbles before I could comfortably ride a bike. Locating a pitched ball in midair was problematic. Learning to swim was my greatest challenge. 

Then recently a friend suggested I try stand-up paddleboarding. The sport had already caught my eye. It looked so easy, as all it entailed was standing up, right?

Why We Wrote This

Faith and confidence born of hard-won experience are the unseen advantages of an unathletic adult who was once an unathletic child.

In a burst of optimism, I bought an inflatable paddleboard and, with my friend Mike, headed for a lake. After inflating the craft, athletic Mike offered to test it. In one smooth bound he was atop the thing, paddling about with confidence.

My turn: I began on my belly, then kneeling. Slowly, laboriously, I tried to stand – and immediately flew into the drink. I mounted it again, and again I flipped.

They say it’s the sense of smell that most powerfully elicits memories. I disagree. It’s the act of falling that reminds one that physical learning is an energy-intensive endeavor: falling off a bike, falling to the ground after a mighty but unsuccessful swing of the bat, falling through the water rather than floating upon it when learning to swim.

Yet the adult has an advantage over the child: the understanding that falling is part of the process, and the faith in success born of experience. I did learn how to ride a bike, how to swim, and, finally, how to connect with a pitch. 

And so, for the umpteenth time, I mounted the paddleboard, first on my belly, then up on my knees, then a slow, unsteady ascent onto my feet until – yes! – I was upright. I even paddled four or five strokes before flipping into the water again. 

Practice may not always make perfect, but it certainly makes possible.

As a child, I was a slow learner when it came to physical skills. It took many flops and wobbles before I could comfortably ride a bike. When it came to swinging a bat, I had no problem with the swing, but locating a pitched ball in midair was another thing altogether. Learning to swim was my greatest challenge. As an 8-year-old attending a Y day camp, I looked on forlornly as the other boys in my group sailed off like schooners while I remained behind, clinging to the side of the pool.

Perhaps this is why I bridled when a friend suggested, in an offhand manner, that I try stand-up paddleboarding. My fear was that my ability to snap up a new physical skill had not improved with the passing decades.

In truth, stand-up paddleboarding had already caught my eye. During visits to Maine lakes, I had seen its practitioners float by like ethereal beings, statuesque, paddling languidly under a warm sun. It looked so easy, as the only thing it entailed was the ability to stand up, right?

Why We Wrote This

Faith and confidence born of hard-won experience are the unseen advantages of an unathletic adult who was once an unathletic child.

In a burst of optimism, I bought an inflatable paddleboard and, with my friend Mike in tow, headed for a lake deep in the Maine woods, out of sight of potential critics. After inflating the craft and setting it on the water, athletic Mike generously offered to test it out. In one smooth bound he was atop the thing, paddling about with the confidence of the physically adept.

Then it was my turn. I began by kneeling upon the wobbly platform, looking as if I were making an offering to whatever celestial forces guided the efforts of would-be paddleboarders. Slowly, laboriously, I tried to stand – and immediately flew into the drink. I mounted it again, and again I flipped. 

They say that it is the sense of smell that most powerfully elicits distant memories. I disagree. It’s the act of falling that reminds one that learning is an energy-intensive endeavor: falling from my bike, falling after swinging a bat with all my might through empty air, and falling through – instead of floating on – the water at the Y. 

And yet I believe that the adult has an advantage over the child: New physical skills may seem to be more difficult to acquire later in life, but the effort – and the built-in understanding that falling is part of the process – is accompanied by faith born of experience. I did learn how to ride a bike, I did learn to swim, and, after a seemingly infinite number of practice swings, I did learn to, in my father’s words, “get that bat on the ball.”

And so, for the umpteenth time, I mounted the paddleboard, first slithering upon my belly, then up on my knees, and ending with the slow, unsteady ascent onto my feet until – yes! – I was standing upright. I even paddled four or five strokes before flipping into the water again. But I had never been so happy about the simple act of standing up.

When I got home later that day, I made a full report of my partial success to my 20-something son, who in return threw me a dubious look. After all, his efforts to learn to ride a bike, to swim, and to ride a skateboard were in more recent memory. He must have assumed that such potential sputtered out once one reached my age.

But it doesn’t matter. I’m not learning to paddleboard for him or for anyone else. I’m learning because it’s fun, because hope springs eternal, and because I, too, want to be one of those statuesque figures languidly plowing their way across a placid lake under a brilliant sky. And maybe someone on the shore will point at me and remark, “How does he do that?”

I already have my response: Practice may not always make perfect, but it certainly makes possible. 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Flops and wobbles: How paddleboarding taught me to be a kid again
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/The-Home-Forum/2022/0826/Flops-and-wobbles-How-paddleboarding-taught-me-to-be-a-kid-again
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe