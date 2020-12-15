A holiday lift to play out a long year: Bring on the tubas (animation)

“You could try to think of rain as God’s tinsel if you want,” writes Murr Brewster, “but it’s cold, and hard to feel festive about it.” As it goes with rain, so it goes with 2020. The year has been one for the books, filled with tension, uncertainty, and a pandemic that makes it difficult for each of us to gather with loved ones for the holidays.

In the face of such challenges, our memories can be a great source of comfort. For Ms. Brewster, she remembers attending “Tuba Christmas” in Portland, Oregon, in 2010. More than 200 tuba players of all ages took the stage, while a gallant audience listened despite the dumping rain. It was a moment of connection and community, one that couldn’t be dampened by the elements. This year, as traditions are upended, we can revel in the childlike joy, gratitude, and peace that Ms. Brewster found can transcend even the most difficult of seasons.

Using animation by artist Jules Struck, Ms. Brewster’s Home Forum essay “I’m blatted into Christmas past by tubas” invites all of us to embrace the holiday spirit.