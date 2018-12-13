Menu
Menu
shadow

Last-minute fruitcake

A classic recipe from the Monitor's archives is making the rounds again.

Staff

  • By Staff

Holly Carpenter has been making this Monitor recipe ever since it first appeared in 1977. A recent accolade gave her a renewed appreciation for it, and she thoughtfully brought it to our attention.

Makes 2 loaves.

Ingredients:

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup shortening

1 egg

Why I talk to dogs

2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup applesauce

1 cup candied fruits  

1 cup raisins

1 cup chopped nuts (your choice)

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Cream together sugar and shortening until fluffy. Add egg and beat well. In a separate bowl, stir together flour, baking soda, salt, and spices. Stir in applesauce. Stir the flour mixture into the sugar-shortening mixture. Blend in the candied fruit, raisins, and nuts. Spoon into two greased and floured bread pans (shallow, two-inch-high ones if you have them). Bake for 1 to 1-1/4 hours, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes on a rack before removing from pans. Wrap cooled loaves in aluminum foil and let sit in a cool place for at least 24 hours before serving. 

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
of 5 stories this month > Get unlimited stories
You've read 5 of 5 free stories

Only $1 for your first month.

Get unlimited Monitor journalism.