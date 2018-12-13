Last-minute fruitcake

Holly Carpenter has been making this Monitor recipe ever since it first appeared in 1977. A recent accolade gave her a renewed appreciation for it, and she thoughtfully brought it to our attention.

Makes 2 loaves.

Ingredients:

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup shortening

1 egg

2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup applesauce

1 cup candied fruits

1 cup raisins

1 cup chopped nuts (your choice)

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Cream together sugar and shortening until fluffy. Add egg and beat well. In a separate bowl, stir together flour, baking soda, salt, and spices. Stir in applesauce. Stir the flour mixture into the sugar-shortening mixture. Blend in the candied fruit, raisins, and nuts. Spoon into two greased and floured bread pans (shallow, two-inch-high ones if you have them). Bake for 1 to 1-1/4 hours, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes on a rack before removing from pans. Wrap cooled loaves in aluminum foil and let sit in a cool place for at least 24 hours before serving.