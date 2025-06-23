Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ miniseries connects young people and science

It’s understandable that people might look at Marvel’s Ironheart, played by Dominique Thorne, and automatically think of Iron Man, and Robert Downey Jr.’s iconic performances in the role.

The new Disney+ streaming show centers around Riri Williams, a child prodigy who enrolls in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology at age 15. She draws the attention of Tony Stark/Iron Man after she builds her own tech-enhanced suit.

But just like the arc reactor, the energy source that powers Iron Man’s suit, is “proof that Tony Stark has a heart,” the presence of Ironheart and tech-savvy characters of that ilk prove that representation in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) onscreen is viable and necessary.

“Characters like her spark interest in STEM and help young people visualize themselves in those roles,” explains Chanda Jefferson, the director of community engagement and outreach at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Science, in an online interview. “While fictional, she plays a very real role in shaping aspirations and showing that STEM can be exciting, empowering, and inclusive.”

The first three episodes of the six-part “Ironheart” miniseries debut June 24, and the energy surrounding the character is palpable. Ms. Thorne recently appeared at two prominent Atlanta-based institutions – Spelman College and the Ron Clark Academy, a middle school – to promote the series and the importance of STEM. A recent Instagram reel of Ms. Thorne walking through a crowd of excited children and staff at Ron Clark quickly went viral. During a dialogue at Spelman, the actor explained how she stands on the shoulders of giants.

©Disney In the "Ironheart" miniseries, which takes place after the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Riri WIlliams (Dominique Thorne) dons her high-tech Ironheart suit.

“I strongly believe that I only have this opportunity because of other women who look like me who stepped on screen, behind camera, when they weren’t expected to succeed,” said Ms. Thorne at an event hosted by Spelman and the Black Women Film Network. “Not only did they succeed, but they raised the standard of what should be expected. ... Me playing this character really just feels like a continuation of that same work.”

When Ms. Thorne danced amid the young people, with her hair adorned in beautiful Bantu knots, she almost looked like Marvel’s Shuri, who is the sister of T’Challa, the king of Wakanda, and who later became Black Panther. Ms. Thorne’s appearance was particularly profound, considering that she had initially auditioned to play the role of Shuri, which went to Letitia Wright. Part of Ms. Thorne’s audition included an opportunity to work with the late Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in the first “Black Panther” film.

Perhaps that’s why the chemistry between Shuri and Riri in the 2022 film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was so magnetic. Ms. Thorne quickly stole scenes in the film as the tech wunderkind who ultimately became the focal point of an international conflict.

“Ironheart” picks up after the events of “Wakanda Forever,” and one of the promotional trailers starts off, fittingly enough, with a test of her physical strength and intellectual mettle. After successfully overcoming the challenge, Riri receives an invitation from Parker Robbins, a benefactor who offers to help the genius inventor build something “iconic.” However, if Marvel’s history is any indication, Ironheart just might find herself making a deal with the devil.

In some ways, the show provides an interesting juxtaposition between the rigors of STEM fields and notions of “Black Girl Magic,” a concept which notes the beauty and resilience of Black people.

Courtesy of the Ron Clark Academy Dominique Thorne (center), who stars as Riri Williams/Ironheart, is surrounded by students at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta.

The shift from representation in media to representation in the workforce is still an upward climb. The National Society of Black Engineers, or NSBE, is celebrating its 50th year and continues to be a beacon for advocacy and research. As of 2021, only 4.7% of bachelor’s degrees awarded in engineering went to African American students, according to NSBE data, compared to over 13% to Hispanic students, over 15% to Asian American students, and 58% to white students.

The solution to closing that gap might be to make the challenges of STEM students relatable, which “Ironheart” executive producer Ryan Coogler recently described. While Riri/Ironheart debuted in Marvel Comics back in 2016, Mr. Coogler directed the character’s on-screen debut in “Wakanda Forever.”

“I related to it personally,” he explained in a recent Marvel.com interview. “I’ve been that kid in a college dorm room in a town different from the town I came up in, trying to make a name for myself.”

University of Pennsylvania’s Ms. Jefferson, who was named South Carolina’s 2020 Teacher of the Year, sees the value in helping young people make those connections.

“Science isn’t just a subject. It’s a tool for students to understand the world and tackle real challenges in their communities,” she says. “When they see STEM that way, it becomes personal and a powerful part of their future.”