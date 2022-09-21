Teaching as a heroic profession? ‘Abbott Elementary’ says yes.

Public education needs a morale boost, and if the high jinks and hope of Hollywood teachers can provide a moment of relief, that is a win. If we can make role models out of athletes, why not make heroes out of our teachers again?

Few professions seamlessly weave celebrity and community together the way teaching does. That is part of the charm of “Abbott Elementary,” which debuts its Season Two tonight. Even as the sitcom receives numerous awards for its relevant writing and performances, it still retains a refreshing humility.

That down-to-earth spirit reminds me of my personal Abbott – North Aiken Elementary School in Aiken, South Carolina. Even though the brick building where I attended grade school was razed years ago to make room for expansion of the nearby high school, I can still see the “home of the Bears” vividly. I remember the 30-minute rides to school, the kickball field, and the merry-go-round that might fly into space if not for a rickety pole keeping it grounded.

I remember the assemblage of talent that would shape my life and the lives of my friends forever. I was a teacher’s kid, so I knew the secret – teachers could do anything. I hosted a school talent show when I was in third grade, and one of the acts was my mom. She did an amazing cover of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” which I remember well, because I was so self-conscious about being a teacher’s kid that I didn’t introduce her as my mom.

Why We Wrote This Humility Television shows are, by nature, feats of celebrity. But our commentator finds humility and heroism center stage in the award-winning sitcom “Abbott Elementary.”

Whereas my favorite subjects are math and history, the strength in “Abbott” is its chemistry – not just with its cast, but with the ability to incorporate grace and glamour into inglorious circumstances.

The cast is truly lovable, from showrunner, creative genius, and star Quinta Brunson to Tyler James Williams of “Everybody Hates Chris” fame, and comedian Janelle James, among others. Their off-screen synergy might match their on-screen timing as they accompany one another to various awards shows, rooting for one another as if they are up for education’s coveted “teacher of the year” recognition.

It’s fitting that Ms. Brunson is also a teacher’s kid – her rise from meme maiden to sitcom queen is what happens when the mischievous kid in school turns cleverness into a career.

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s depiction of teacher Barbara Howard reminds me of my mother. Long before Ms. Ralph played a motherly role to Ms. Brunson’s character, to the students in “Abbott,” and even to the title character in “Moesha” (portrayed by Brandy Norwood), she was an iconic Black starlet in “Dreamgirls.” Glamour with grace.

If beauty and patience seem like terms far away from the current state of public education, that is certainly understandable. Teacher shortages, gun violence, and educational inequities heightened by the pandemic are further squeezing an already strained system. “Abbott” gets that as well, as evidenced by its contributions to underfunded schools.

Still, generous donations alone don’t constitute culture. What “Abbott” offers at this moment is a safe space, not only for imagining how to overcome adversity in education, but also for rethinking the balance between entertainment and empowerment.

Even with that crazy carousel and my own striking resemblance to America’s favorite nerd, North Aiken was still a haven. I could be found in a computer lab, playing an assortment of games like Oregon Trail and Carmen Sandiego. North Aiken was an “underfunded” school like Abbott, but it never seemed that way, because my mom and her colleagues made it feel like home for us.

I miss those times, not just in the context of adulthood, but with the tragedies of Sandy Hook and Uvalde in our midst. Public education needs a morale boost, and if the high jinks and hope of Hollywood teachers can provide a moment of relief from some of that misfortune, that is a win. If we can make role models out of athletes, why not make heroes out of our teachers again?

I am looking forward to tonight’s Season Two premiere of “Abbott Elementary” with the anticipation of a kid ready for the first day of school – clothes ironed and shoes laid out. I’m also thinking about the influence of unsung teachers who make our society what it is, and how we should take every opportunity to celebrate the mutuality between the learning teacher and the masterful student.

Mr. Williams described this dynamic perfectly last week in a tribute to Ms. Ralph’s Emmy win, where he graciously helped her to the stage to receive her award.

“No matter how old or grown we get NEVER forget those who paved the road that you have the privilege of walking on today,” Mr. Williams wrote on Instagram after the awards show. “And if the time comes and you so happen to have the honor, walk them down that same road to their flowers.”