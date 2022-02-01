A school sitcom, now? ‘Abbott Elementary’ makes its case.

“Abbott Elementary” is about halfway through its first season, and the comedy is earning praise from both viewers and teachers. That’s saying something, given that there isn’t much to laugh about in education at present. But what makes the series, airing on ABC, appealing is that it often includes what we’d like to see more of in discussions about schools today: compassion and connection.

Following a group of teachers and staff, the series takes place at a predominately Black public school in Philadelphia that is struggling to stay afloat. Each episode explores the world of teaching, from mastering new technology to classroom management and lack of resources.

Former BuzzFeed personality and show creator Quinta Brunson (who plays the lead role of teacher Janine Teagues) collaborates with Randall Einhorn, notable director of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” to bring the “mockumentary” format to yet another workplace. And clearly, they’ve found something that works; the series is breaking records for viewership on ABC for a new show.

Educator reaction ranges from loving it to not finding it funny or easy to watch after a full day in the classroom. The Philadelphia Inquirer had a local teacher watch the first two episodes and comment on what it got right (teacher turnover) and what seemed off (too few students in class). Brunson grew up in Philadelphia, and her mother was a teacher, she’s noted in interviews. She’s said she has sought out people for her writers’ room who have experience with or connections to teaching.

In most episodes, the show follows second grade teacher Janine through her day. Sometimes she’s scaling a ladder, facing her fear of heights to fix a lightbulb. Other times she’s butting heads with the school’s principal, Ava Coleman (played by Janelle James), who knows far more about TikTok than running a school. While her character is reckless (and rarely flattering to principals), James is a scene-stealer, showcasing her roots in stand-up in every delivery.

“Abbott Elementary” (TV-PG) fits right into our current moment of Black writers curating and headlining their own comedic content. Writers like Issa Rae with HBO’s “Insecure” and Donald Glover with FX’s “Atlanta” are spearheading a new age of television in which Black creators get to be the faces of their own stories. Now it’s Brunson’s turn.

While comedies set in schools often ridicule teachers, “Abbott Elementary” chooses to celebrate them – on screen and off. (A campaign in early January brought supplies to teachers near the show’s setting.) The program is at its best when it highlights the training and collaboration that go into helping students – and what it is that keeps people in the classroom. When a new teacher, Mr. Eddie, played by sitcom veteran Tyler James Williams, senses his substitute position may last a lot longer than he’d planned, the show uses him as an opportunity to shine light on the importance of the student-teacher relationship.

Even though it’s rich with jovial themes, the series at times needs polishing. The mockumentary style is incredibly delicate. It requires a masterful balance of comedic yet naturalist writing with the ever-so-slight appreciation for the awkward camera stare. It’s an ambitious genre for a first-time television writer. Some episodes take a while to warm up comedically. While the charm is there, you may find yourself wishing for scenes to last just a little longer or for a moment to be more fleshed out or justified.

Although not set during COVID-19, “Abbott Elementary” resists tone-deafness by emphasizing the importance of community. While not without its shortcomings, it trusts its audience and invests in its characters. It’s a show that listens and proceeds with an open heart.

“Abbott Elementary” airs Tuesdays on ABC (check local listings) and is available on Hulu on Wednesdays.