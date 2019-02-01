What are you watching? Readers recommend 'The Producers,' 'About Time'

The Producers, directed by Mel Brooks, is first on my laugh list. Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder star as Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom, who attempt to create a play that will close on the night it opens. It doesn’t get any better than that.

– Linda Ayala, Sparks, Nevada

My favorite romantic comedy is About Time, which stars Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, and Bill Nighy. I love the gentle whimsy of the film, which is directed by Richard Curtis of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “Love Actually,” among other movies. It’s the perfect film to watch on a snowy afternoon while snuggling up with a cup of tea.

– Faith Ureel, Livonia, Mich.

My favorite romantic comedy is Crazy Rich Asians, which stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, and Michelle Yeoh.

I grabbed the audiobook of the novel on which the film was based after seeing the movie, and now I am about to start the sequel, “China Rich Girlfriend,” also by Kevin Kwan.

– Keira Gillett, Palm Bay, Fla.

The Korean shows are awesome. I especially liked Dramaworld, which is available on Netflix and is about a fan of Korean TV shows.

– Tara Doe, Clifton Park, N.Y.

A movie I watch over and over again is Slaughterhouse-Five. Made in 1972, it is a wonderful adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut’s short novel of the same name.

It is important to me because it literally changed how I think about time, the universe, and eternity and has consequently given me great peace.

In the film, protagonist Billy Pilgrim becomes “unstuck in time” and in the process discovers that all that ever was, still is, and all that will ever be, will be.

The film is entertaining but also tremendously powerful.

It very seldom pops up on TV but is available on Amazon Prime.

– Tom Kuekes, Bakersfield, Calif.

Elf, which stars Will Ferrell, is a favorite comedy of mine. It’s a timeless Christmas classic and one that my entire family looks forward to watching every year. The writing is hysterical, the acting superb, and the message is really very sweet. And man, can Zooey Deschanel, who plays love interest Jovie, sing!

– Amy Williams Opheim, Long Beach, Calif.

