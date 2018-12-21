What are you watching? Readers recommend 'The Muppet Christmas Carol,' 'Dr. Strangelove'

I recently watched Seymour: An Introduction, which is a documentary film directed by actor Ethan Hawke. I found this film to be captivating, authentic, and charming. Seymour Bernstein is a retired concert pianist and piano teacher for very advanced students.

Hawke and Bernstein take us on a journey that is revealing; themes include classical piano music, stage fright, solitude, life, and the connection between life and music. This is a thought-provoking look at classical music and the impact it has had on the inner journey of Bernstein, who is a mature, insightful artist.

– Betsy Green, Chicago

For a favorite holiday movie, I absolutely adore The Muppet Christmas Carol! I love the message of the movie. It isn’t simply about being nice and giving presents once a year. There is a very large focus on spreading joy and love, so much so that they devote multiple songs just to that concept. I try to watch the movie every year, or at least listen to the song “It Feels Like Christmas.” And the Ghost of Christmas Present sings.

– Miyoko Dunn, Columbia, S.C.

For movies that I love to watch over and over, the sentimental choice is The Sound of Music. Artistically, my choice would be the film Baraka. Dr. Strangelove is a classic. I also enjoy any 1930s screwball comedy film. – Robin Bartholet, New York

A movie that I find myself watching over and over is Sixteen Candles. It’s one of the best teenage movies ever. Actress Molly Ringwald is superb. Gotta love those grandparents, too!

Another movie I watch over and over again is Saving Private Ryan. This is how director Steven Spielberg does a war movie (this, and the amazing “Schindler’s List”). Tom Hanks is great, of course, but what makes this one amazing is the gut-punching violent reality of the combat scenes.

This is not your sanitized John Wayne World War II movie.

– Tom Kuekes, Bakersfield, Calif.

Sonja Flemming/CBS 'Young Sheldon'

I have been watching Young Sheldon, which airs on CBS. It’s a spinoff of “The Big Bang Theory,” but with a very different, tender, tone.

It’s the story of a boy genius and his family. Wallace Shawn is delightful as the professor whose class Sheldon audits and who dates Sheldon’s grandmother.

Get the Monitor Stories you care about delivered to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy

– Marguerite Boone, Worcester, Mass.

What are you watching? Write and tell us at whatareyouwatching@csmonitor.com.