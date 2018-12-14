What are you watching? Readers recommend 'The Princess Bride,' 'Christmas in Norway with the St. Olaf Choir'

Two films that deal with art that we enjoyed recently are The Mill and the Cross and Museum Hours. “The Mill and the Cross” is about Pieter Bruegel the Elder (portrayed by Rutger Hauer) and his painting “The Procession to Calvary.” The painting includes 500 or so local people as a part of the story told. The painting was done in 1564, and you see images of life from that time. “Museum Hours” is a slow-moving but really interesting film that takes place in Vienna, much of it at a large art museum there, the Kunsthistorisches Museum. In the film, an American woman is summoned to Vienna to be with a dying relative (that she doesn’t know). She develops a moving relationship with one of the guards in the museum. Loved both films.

We also enjoyed Truly, Madly, Deeply, which stars Juliet Stevenson and Alan Rickman. A woman’s musician husband dies and she is struggling in her life. He returns to Earth, with other deceased friends, to try and help her deal with her loss and move on. Wonderful acting.

– Nick Royal, Santa Cruz, Calif.

AP/ABC 'NYPD BLUE'

We’ve been enjoying “retro” episodes recently. Programs that we have watched include ABC’s Maverick, starring James Garner and Jack Kelly; NBC’s Hunter, with Fred Dryer; ABC’s NYPD Blue, with Dennis Franz and David Caruso; and especially NBC’s Hill Street Blues, with Charles Haid, Michael Warren, Veronica Hamel, Barbara Bosson, and James B. Sikking.

– John and Dorsie Glen, Maui, Hawaii

We introduced the movie The Princess Bride, which stars Robin Wright and Cary Elwes, at a viewing at our home the other day. It’s a quality, timeless classic. Definitely a must watch on so many levels – it has a good relationship, adventure, commitment, humor, honor, and whimsy.

– Christopher Bowers, Victoria, British Columbia

Christmas in Norway with the St. Olaf Choir was broadcast on PBS. I watched the DVD with a full heart. The beauty of the music; the setting at the Nidaros Cathedral in Trondheim, Norway; and the exquisite musicianship all contribute to a program that is extremely moving to watch. The conductors, choristers, handbell players, and instrumentalists (not to mention the production crew) have given viewers a wonderful Christmas gift!

Get the Monitor Stories you care about delivered to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy

– Betsy Green, Chicago

What are you watching? Write and tell us at whatareyouwatching@csmonitor.com.