What are you watching? Readers recommend 'Madam Secretary,' 'You Can't Take It With You'

You should watch the new season of Madam Secretary, which airs on CBS. The show is a fascinating look inside a “normal” government department and what it takes to be part of a world in flux.

– Susan J. Beatie, Atascadero, Calif.

I recently started to watch The Cry, which airs on BBC One in Britain. It stars Jenna Coleman, who has previously appeared on the shows “Victoria” and “Doctor Who.” There are real twists and turns, and the show is well acted.

– Jan Finlayson, Edinburgh, Scotland

With the approaching Marine Corps birthday (its 243rd) on Nov. 10 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11, I’ll be watching two films about the Marine Corps during World War II. Sands of Iwo Jima stars John Wayne (who else) at his gung-ho best, while Battle Cry stars Van Heflin and Aldo Ray. Semper Fi.

– George Krusz, Lacey, Wash.

As an old movie buff, some of my favorites include You Can’t Take It With You, which stars Lionel Barrymore, Jean Arthur, and James Stewart; Harvey (a James Stewart classic); and of course Grease, which stars Eve Arden and Sid Caesar, among others.

– Ann Perrizo, Fargo, N.D.

Doctor Zhivago is the kind of great and grand movie that is no longer made. It is almost every bit as fabulous as the book by Boris Pasternak. I remember a winter when I was ill and decided that to entertain myself, I would read up on people who were feeling more miserable than me. I read a great deal of Russian history while I recovered and began to understand the historical backdrop of “Doctor Zhivago.” Of course, the inspiration that the doctor receives from his love interest, Lara, is beautiful, and I believe she represents Russia – both the beauty and the ugliness, the tragedy of unwinnable conflict, the winners who readily change sides but still fail in the end, the love of one brother for another.

– Esther de Ipolyi, Sugar Land, Texas

Recently I watched a show called Rake – not the American show that aired in 2014 on Fox. I couldn’t get into that one. I watched the Australian version, which aired in Australia on ABC1 and is available in the United States on Audience Network. It was hilarious.

– Tara Doe, Clifton Park, N.Y.

What are you watching? Write and tell us at whatareyouwatching@csmonitor.com.