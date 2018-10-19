What are you watching? Readers recommend 'Black Panther,' 'The Treasure of the Sierra Madre'

My favorite movie that I’ve seen in theaters recently is Black Panther, for several reasons.

While the main character, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), was male, there were a number of strong, intelligent female characters, including Shuri (Letitia Wright), Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), and Okoye (Danai Gurira).

I also enjoyed the idea of a world powered by clean energy. I found the story line (no spoilers) to be wonderful and cohesive.

In addition, the cinematography and graphics melded beautifully. – Lisa Donaho, Shipshewana, Ind.

I feel like a character on NBC’s “Seinfield,” but nonetheless, one of my favorite TV channels is C-SPAN, particularly the series Q&A, which airs on Sunday evenings and features network chief executive officer Brian Lamb conducting interviews with guests.

The interviewees run the gamut from authors to journalists to educators and historians, and Mr. Lamb’s respectful interview style allows the guest to do 99 percent of the talking, which I consider a rare mark of humility and a great way to broaden one’s knowledge. – Elaine Zavodni-Sjoquist, United States

A movie I find myself watching over and over is The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, starring Humphrey Bogart and Walter Huston. I watch it every five years or so.

For me, every aspect of a man’s nature – good, bad, and ugly – is starkly represented in this one film.

Plus, a Bugs Bunny short, “8 Ball Bunny,” parodied the movie, with great lines. – Paul Francis Hanley, Timmonsville, S.C.

My favorite show from outside the United States is the British show Dinner Date, which is currently airing on ITVBe in Britain.

On the show, a participant has dinner at three people’s houses and then decides to go on a dinner date to a restaurant with one of them. The fate of the duo’s relationship is also revealed at the end. It has fantastic comic relief. – Michelle Miranda, Bellevue, Wash.

Kurt Iswarienko/SYFY 'The Expanse'

I like the show The Expanse on Syfy because it’s exciting. It’s about each world trying to get along. How these worlds fight is reminiscent of all the historical quandaries between countries. – Tara Doe, Clifton Park, N.Y.

What are you watching? Write and tell us at whatareyouwatching@csmonitor.com.