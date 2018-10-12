What are you watching? Readers recommend 'Michael Palin in North Korea,' 'Stalag 17'

Fans of period drama already have great TV shows at their fingertips like “The Crown” and “Poldark,” but chances are they haven’t yet heard of one of the best productions ever made about the Crusades, unless they live in Turkey.

Resurrection: Ertuğrul is a feast for the senses, complete with adventure, romance, and beautifully high production values. After noting its stellar ratings overseas, Netflix picked it up for American viewers to relish with equal delight. The series tells the story of Ertuğrul, the father of Osman I, founder of the Ottoman Empire. Check it out. You won’t be sorry.

– H.S. Fishbrook, Los Angeles

I have been watching Michael Palin in North Korea, which airs on Channel 5 in Britain and recently aired as a documentary special on National Geographic in the United States.

The Monty Python comedian and actor visits North Korea with minders, and it’s a fascinating insight into the country and the limitations on its people.

– Jan Finlayson, Edinburgh, Scotland

A movie I have watched over and over again is Stalag 17. It’s a Billy Wilder classic. Actor William Holden leads a great cast, and the plot has intrigue, a whodunit, and patriotism, all wrapped together with trying to survive a POW camp during World War II. It’s a stellar film.

– Garrett Holcombe, Canton, Ga.

My favorite sitcom is NBC’s Parks and Recreation. I want to be Leslie Knope.

– Kristine Conlon, Muscatine, Iowa

A movie I have watched over and over again is Ordinary People. Not only does it visually capture a time in my childhood for which I have great fondness, but the complex relationships of the characters seem to gain new dimensions and new meaning as my own life progresses. And the dynamic between the actors is unparalleled, as is Robert Redford’s directing.

– Shawn McCrocklin, Terre Haute, Ind.

Viewer discretion advised – this show is, as the title indicates, Too Cute! It airs on Animal Planet and it’s a joyous experience. You’ll find yourself smiling and laughing at the antics of puppies and kittens as they grow. Their interactions with other critters are fun, too. You’ve been warned!

Get the Monitor Stories you care about delivered to your inbox.

– Neena Lurvey, Estero, Fla.

What are you watching? Write and tell us at whatareyouwatching@csmonitor.com.