What are you watching? Readers recommend 'Death Comes to Pemberley,' 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

I have been watching The Crown on Netflix and Outlander on Starz.

“Outlander” is based on the book series of the same name. It’s such a good book, and it’s nice to have a well-produced television production and one that stays true to the book. It allows us readers to more fully fill in the small details that we’ve read and absorbed in the book and to more accurately visualize the looks of items that are not commonly used in modern times, like the parts of a woman’s dress from that time period or how a bed of that era would appear. Plus, it’s really nice to have the main character be a strong woman in the era(s) that women were historically less prominent.

As for “The Crown,” I simply don’t know much about British royal history (I’m not a big royal follower normally), but it was nice to learn a bit more about the makings of a modern queen and to have a connection to “Doctor Who” with former “Doctor Who” actor Matt Smith starring as Prince Philip.

– Jeannie Jessup, Bastrop, Texas

'Godless’ Ursula Coyote/Netflix | Caption

I have been watching several shows: Stranger Things and Godless on Netflix, Vikings on History, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon, NCIS on CBS, and Poldark on the BBC.

I enjoy shows with good plotlines and well-written, thoughtful dialogue. If I can learn some history along the way, even better. But the No. 1 requirement for me is character development and interaction. I want stories that in the end celebrate humankind’s goodness, courage, quest for growth, improvement, and love for one another.

– Cynthia Johnson, Grayson, Ga.

I have been watching Outlander on Starz; Death Comes to Pemberley, Call the Midwife, and Father Brown on the BBC; Victoria on ITV; the original Law and Order on NBC; and Mozart in the Jungle on Amazon.

I enjoy watching shows that have a historical basis or relatable characters. Plot development is important also.

“Death Comes to Pemberley” was enjoyable because it was a believable continuation of a classic story that I love, “Pride and Prejudice.” “Father Brown” is a great mix of fun and mild suspense.

I’m drawn to “Outlander” because I’ve read all of the books and waited years to see the story brought to life. In general, I enjoy watching British shows over American shows. – Virginia Gray, Tampa, Fla.

