Skip to footer

Nemo, Eurovision’s first nonbinary winner, gets a hero’s welcome in Switzerland

Eurovision has long been embraced as a haven for the LGBTQ+ community. This year’s competition struck a particular victory for acceptance, crowning the contest’s first nonbinary winner with an eclectic anthem about being true to oneself.

|
Peter Schneider/Keystone/AP
Fans of the Swiss singer Nemo (center), Eurovision's first nonbinary winner, greeted them after they landed at Zurich airport, Kloten, Switzerland, May 12, 2024.
  • By Kirsten Grieshaber Associated Press

| Berlin

Swiss Eurovision fans on May 12 gave a hero’s welcome to singer Nemo, who won the 68th Eurovision Song Contest with “The Code,” an operatic pop-rap ode to the singer’s journey toward embracing a nongender identity.

The singer, who is Swiss but currently lives in Berlin, landed in Zurich the day after the competition wrapped up in Malmo, Sweden.

Switzerland’s contestant beat Croatian rocker Baby Lasagna to the title by winning the most points from a combination of national juries and viewers around the world.

“Thank you so much,” Nemo said after the result from the May 11 final was announced soon after midnight. “I hope this contest can live up to its promise and continue to stand for peace and dignity for every person.”

Nemo is the first nonbinary winner of the contest, which has long been embraced as a safe haven by the LGBTQ community. Nemo is also the first Swiss winner since 1988, when Canadian chanteuse Celine Dion competed under the Swiss flag.

At a post-victory news conference, Nemo expressed pride in accepting the trophy for “people that are daring to be themselves and people that need to be heard and need to be understood. We need more compassion, we need more empathy.”

Nemo’s hometown of Biel congratulated the newly crowned star online and said the residents were ready to celebrate them.

“Congratulations! The city of Biel is extremely proud and says: Bravo and Merci Nemo for the fantastic song and performance and also for carrying the colors of Biel out into the world!,” the town said on its website. “Your city will celebrate and welcome you.”

Martin Meissner/AP
Nemo celebrates with the Eurovision Song Contest's crystal trophy in Malmo, Sweden, May 12, 2024. The winning song was “The Code,” an operatic pop-rap ode to the singer’s journey toward embracing a nongender identity.

Biel, with a population of around 60,000, is located around 60 miles southwest of Basel on Lake Biel. The town is bilingual, German and French, and is considered the watchmaking capital of Switzerland.

“Nemo creates and moves freely between classical, alternative, and popular culture,” the town’s culture official, Glenda Gonzalez Bassi, said. “A wonderful example of the dynamic and inclusive culture that we are proud of in Biel.”

Nemo – full name Nemo Mettler – bested finalists from 24 other countries, who all performed in front of a live audience of thousands and an estimated 180 million viewers around the world. Each contestant had three minutes to meld catchy tunes and eye-popping spectacles into performances capable of winning the hearts of viewers. Musical styles ranged across rock, disco, techno, and rap – sometimes a mashup of more than one.

Across Switzerland, people were already starting to think ahead to next year, when the country will host the next Eurovision contest. Traditionally the county of the winner hosts the music competition the following year.

The cities of Geneva, Basel, and St. Gallen have already positioned themselves to compete as hosts for the next contest, SRF reported.

“It is a great artistic and touristic opportunity to show the world what Switzerland is all about, and it is now up to us to take up this challenge together,” Gilles Marchand, Director General of the SRG media company, an association of many different Swiss media organizations.

As for Berlin – their adopted, second hometown – Nemo told German news agency dpa before the Eurovision contest that “I love Berlin so much because it’s such a creative city that is constantly changing. It’s a fun city.”

Nemo’s victory came a year and a half after the Swiss government rejected proposals to create a third gender or non-specific option for official records, arguing that a binary gender model was still “strongly anchored” in Swiss society.

Sibel Arslan, a Swiss Green Party lawmaker who launched a legislative proposal in 2017 to overhaul rules to enable nonbinary designations, hailed Nemo’s victory.

“A non-binary person who officially doesn’t exist in Switzerland has won Eurovision 2024 for us all with #BreakTheCode,” Ms. Arslan wrote on X, referencing Nemo’s winning song “The Code” at the musical extravaganza.

Her proposal, she said, is now “more relevant than ever.”

An Ipsos LGBT Pride online poll in 2023 stated that 6% of respondents in Switzerland identified as either transgender, nonbinary, genderfluid, or differently from male or female, the highest proportion among the 30 countries surveyed.

The youth wing of the Green Liberal Party said Nemo’s success was a triumph for Switzerland and nonbinary people.

“It’s time that Switzerland broke with its binary gender designation,” the group said on X.

This story was reported by The Associated Press. Material from Reuters was used in this report.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Nemo, Eurovision’s first nonbinary winner, gets a hero’s welcome in Switzerland
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/Music/2024/0513/eurovision-winner-nemo-nonbinary-switzerland-berlin
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe