Grab your hat and pack the marmalade: Paddington is headed to Peru

“Paddington in Peru” points the franchise about an émigré bear living in London toward a new direction – home.

The red-chapeau’d bear with a blue duffle coat hasn’t changed much from the first film nearly 11 years ago. Innocent and charming as ever, Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) still has his passions set on adventure, friendship, and a good marmalade sandwich. Meanwhile members of his adoptive family, the Browns, are growing up – and even apart from each other.

While “Paddington in Peru” likely won’t reach the viral success of “Paddington 2” – which famously toppled “Citizen Kane” as the best reviewed film on Rotten Tomatoes – the third film based on the books by Michael Bond is a light-hearted, highly entertaining adventure. A nearly sold-out theater of young adults and families in Boston roared with applause as the curtains closed, in a nod to our ursine hero’s enduring appeal.

Why We Wrote This Part of Paddington’s charm is that he always sees the best in people – and helps them see the best in themselves, too.

The new film closely mirrors the plot and structure of the second. That makes sense, considering Paul King, who directed the first two films but stepped aside to direct “Wonka,” is credited as a writer. Newcomer Dougal Wilson makes his directorial debut here.

The plot kicks off when the Reverend Mother (a delightful Olivia Colman), who runs the Home for Retired Bears, pens a dire message to Paddington about his beloved Aunt Lucy. Primed with a passport as a newly minted British citizen, Paddington sets off with the Brown family for Peru, only to discover that Aunt Lucy has disappeared into the Amazon rainforest. Their quest to unravel the mystery of her disappearance unexpectedly leads them on a treasure hunt for the golden city of El Dorado.

Tagging along for the expedition are riverboat captain Hunter Cabot (Antonio Banderas) and his daughter Gina (Carla Tous). Captain Cabot, haunted by the literal ghosts of his past, seems more like Captain Ahab in his obsession with finding El Dorado’s mythical gold.

Sony Pictures/AP “Paddington in Peru” stars (from left) Samuel Joslin, Madeleine Harris, Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw), Emily Mortimer, Hugh Bonneville, and Julie Walters.

Banderas can’t rival Hugh Grant’s turn as shapeshifting personality Phoenix Buchanan in the second outing, but he convincingly leans into the vibe of a charming and audacious boat captain. His character’s arc exploring legacy and the importance of family yields both laughs and tender moments.

The Cabots help the movie shine in ways fans of the series will find familiar and comforting. Part of Paddington’s charm is that he always sees the best in people – and helps them see the best in themselves, too.

Although Colman’s off-kilter sister act steals the show, other performances also stand out. Hugh Bonneville again makes for an entertaining Henry Brown, an insurance executive who takes seriously a directive by his new boss to embrace risk. Emily Mortimer replaces Sally Hawkins as Mary Brown, and slides smoothly into her role as a quirky and loving mother and wife.

There are also some big laughs, including a version of a famous Buster Keaton stunt, and an obvious reference to the hillside opening of “The Sound of Music.” Hayley Atwell’s minor role as a thrill-seeking American insurance client is also a crackup.

For all its delights, the film does have a few weaknesses. Some scenes – particularly those in the jungle – feel overwrought in terms of CGI use. Although, the film deftly sidesteps the mistakes of recent CGI-laden remakes such as “Lion King” (2019), in which a commitment to photorealism, ironically, pulls you out of the film.

The younger characters – the Brown children and Gina – get pushed aside for their zanier elders, and their character development suffers as a result. “Paddington in Peru” also lacks the fun side characters, such as Judge Gerald Biggleswade (Tom Conti) and chef Knuckles McGinty (Brendan Gleeson), who rounded out the second film.

Most seriously, the movie doesn’t tackle the poignant conversations about migration and the immigrant experience, which the second film handled skillfully. The issue does come up: There’s some discussion about Paddington’s mixed sense of belonging now that he’s officially a British citizen. And his return to Peru inspires some feels toward the end of the film. But it’s a somewhat superficial glossing over of an emotionally complex topic that, in today’s political climate, warranted a deeper dive.

Still, “Paddington in Peru” is a worthy addition to the beloved franchise. Buoyed by strong performances and the everlasting charm of Paddington’s unflappable British manners, it’s a supremely entertaining story for Hollywood’s favorite marmalade-loving bear.

“Paddington in Peru” is rated PG for action, mild rude humor, and some thematic elements.