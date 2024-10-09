Skip to footer

Live, from New York, it’s the ‘SNL’ origin story ‘Saturday Night’

( R ) ( Monitor Movie Guide )
|
Hopper Stone/Sony Pictures Entertainment
From left, Jane Curtin (Kim Matula), Laraine Newman (Emily Fairn), Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle), Rosie Shuster (Rachel Sennott), and John Belushi (Matt Wood) prepare for the debut of “SNL” in the film “Saturday Night.”

The entertainingly madcap “Saturday Night” takes place in the frenetic 90-minute run-up to the airing of the first “Saturday Night Live” show on Oct. 11, 1975. The events appear to be happening almost in real time, and in one continuous shot. The film’s director, Jason Reitman, maintains this deception by whizzing his camera in and out of dressing rooms, hallways, soundstages, the streets outside New York City’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza – just about everywhere.

All this vertiginousness isn’t exhausting because Reitman and his actors are always giving us something to look at and listen to. The freneticism isn’t a stylistic affectation. It’s central to the story. “Saturday Night” is about how creativity can sometimes issue from mayhem. It’s also about how sometimes mayhem is just mayhem.

In a few quick brushstrokes, we are introduced to the cast and crew. Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle), the creator and driving force of “SNL,” is a human tornado trying to wrangle a million movable parts and swelled heads. The nervous NBC honchos, notably Dave Tebet (Willem Dafoe), are ready to pull the plug right up until airtime and instead substitute a rerun of Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show.” At least, Tebet figures, the rerun will draw a bigger audience.

Why We Wrote This

“Saturday Night Live,” which is celebrating its 50th season, launched the careers of scores of comedians. A diverting new film about the TV show’s premiere features frenetic creativity – and its toll.

When I first heard this film was in production, I assumed it wouldn’t work because audiences – or at least those old enough to remember – wouldn’t buy a cast of young actors impersonating the likes of John Belushi, Chevy Chase, and Gilda Radner. (They are played by, respectively, Matt Wood, Cory Michael Smith, and Ella Hunt.) But the performers for the most part deport themselves well. Along with Kim Matula (as Jane Curtin), Emily Fairn (Laraine Newman), and Lamorne Morris (Garrett Morris, no relation), they suggest the Not Ready for Prime Time Players without attempting to strictly mimic them.

Unfortunately, several of these players, notably Curtin, Newman, and, more surprisingly, Belushi and Radner, are given rather short shrift. The bulk of the film’s focus is on Michaels; his wife Rosie Shuster (Rachel Sennott), one of the show’s writers; and Chase, who comes across as the protagonist with the fattest ego – quite an achievement in this crowd. A backstage confrontation between Chase and a visiting Milton Berle (a great J.K. Simmons) encapsulates the movie’s central conflict of Old School vs. Young Turks. Berle is haughtily dismissive of these upstarts and predicts they will be forgotten. Chase represents the generation that grew up on television long after Uncle Miltie left the airwaves. What Berle and the NBC executives didn’t realize that fateful night is that “SNL” created a new audience along with a new show.

Like most actual “SNL” episodes, “Saturday Night” is a hit-and-miss affair, but somehow this seems appropriate to the subject. Some of the scenes, like the ones featuring the Muppets, are rather dim. Others, notably confrontations involving the viperish writer Michael O’Donoghue (Tommy Dewey), are spot on. The show’s uptight script supervisor – i.e., NBC censor – doesn’t stand a chance with him. (She’s well played by Catherine Curtin, no relation to Jane.)

Reitman and his co-writer Gil Kenan are not reaching for anything profound in this film, which is probably a good thing. But I wish they had made more of a point of what a boys club, specifically a white boys club, this show was. Except for Shuster, none of the women in the movie are really given much of a voice, even in dissent. Morris, the only Black member of the cast, wonders aloud about his tokenism. He deserved more screen time. The film also whitewashes the behind-the-scenes drug use.

Reitman may also be making too much of this moment in TV history. “SNL” didn’t represent a cultural revolution exactly. Loving the show did not preclude its newfound adherents from also cherishing reruns of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “I Love Lucy” and all the rest. “SNL” was more like a recalibration of what television could offer. And it made it up as it went along.

“Saturday Night” also seems made up on the run, except, of course, its improvisatory tone is an illusion. At its best, the film demonstrates a showbiz truism: It takes a lot of hard work to make something look easy.

Peter Rainer is the Monitor’s film critic. “Saturday Night” is rated R for language throughout, sexual references, some drug use, and brief graphic nudity.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Live, from New York, it’s the ‘SNL’ origin story ‘Saturday Night’
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/Movies/2024/1009/saturday-night-live-new-york-comedy
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe