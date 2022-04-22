Farmers, birds, and glaciers: Three documentaries to honor Earth Day

Earth Day has been celebrated on April 22 since 1970 to raise awareness around environmental conservation. For those wanting to learn a bit more about ecosystems on the blue planet and how they interact, consider these three nature films as a place to start.

Improved farming

The 2020 documentary film “Kiss the Ground” offers an optimistic view of regenerative agriculture and its ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Narrated by Woody Harrelson, the film shines a light on how farmers, scientists, and policymakers seek a new approach to restoring soil health and growing abundant food while combating climate change. Available on Netflix (TV-G).

Birds over central park

Every spring thousands of birds fly over New York City on their northern migration, and many stop in Central Park. Directed by Jeffrey Kimball, the 2012 documentary film “Birders: The Central Park Effect” captures the relationship between the birders and the winged creatures they observe. It gives a peek into a charming, hidden natural world in the middle of the city. This documentary is a must watch for children and families, bird-watchers, and nature lovers. Available on Amazon Prime Video (Not rated).

Loss of glacier ice

“The Last Glaciers” follows filmmaker Craig Leeson’s journey to Antarctica, the Himalayas, the Alps, and the Andes to detect the extent of glacier loss. Filmed in 12 countries over four years, the 40-minute documentary released in February 2022 – showing in IMAX theaters in the U.S. and Canada, with special screenings on April 23, 2022 – explores the causes and effects of climate change amid a wake-up call to protect the mountain ecosystems (Not rated).