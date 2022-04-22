Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Farmers, birds, and glaciers: Three documentaries to honor Earth Day

For those wanting to learn a bit more about ecosystems on the blue planet and how they interact, consider these nature films, each with a different perspective.

Mike Segar/Reuters/File
A north-facing view of New York's Central Park is seen from the Essex House Hotel on Central Park South. Protected green spaces in urban environments help support ecosystems of birds, insects, and animals.

Earth Day has been celebrated on April 22 since 1970 to raise awareness around environmental conservation. For those wanting to learn a bit more about ecosystems on the blue planet and how they interact, consider these three nature films as a place to start.

Improved farming

The 2020 documentary film “Kiss the Ground” offers an optimistic view of regenerative agriculture and its ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Narrated by Woody Harrelson, the film shines a light on how farmers, scientists, and policymakers seek a new approach to restoring soil health and growing abundant food while combating climate change. Available on Netflix (TV-G). 

Birds over central park

Every spring thousands of birds fly over New York City on their northern migration, and many stop in Central Park. Directed by Jeffrey Kimball, the 2012 documentary film “Birders: The Central Park Effect” captures the relationship between the birders and the winged creatures they observe. It gives a peek into a charming, hidden natural world in the middle of the city. This documentary is a must watch for children and families, bird-watchers, and nature lovers. Available on Amazon Prime Video (Not rated).

Loss of glacier ice

“The Last Glaciers” follows filmmaker Craig Leeson’s journey to Antarctica, the Himalayas, the Alps, and the Andes to detect the extent of glacier loss. Filmed in 12 countries over four years, the 40-minute documentary released in February 2022 – showing in IMAX theaters in the U.S. and Canada, with special screenings on April 23, 2022 – explores the causes and effects of climate change amid a wake-up call to protect the mountain ecosystems (Not rated). 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Farmers, birds, and glaciers: Three documentaries to honor Earth Day
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/Movies/2022/0422/Farmers-birds-and-glaciers-Three-documentaries-to-honor-Earth-Day
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe