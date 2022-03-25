‘Infinite Storm’: How a mountain rescue became a film

“Immediately when I read it,” he says in a recent interview, “the thing that struck me was how Pam wouldn’t give up on this stranger, even if it meant that she was going to be stuck on the mountain with him.”

Mr. Rollins, the husband of a former Monitor staff writer, says his wife was among those who shared the story with him originally.

Screenwriter Joshua Rollins learned of the harrowing rescue from an article by journalist Ty Gagne. When Mr. Rollins reached out to Ms. Bales – a veteran of the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team – he discovered that there was another layer of the tale that had yet to be told. The movie, starring Naomi Watts, reveals how the mission was ultimately an emotional rescue not just for John but also the hero.

“Infinite Storm,” a new film, recounts how Pam Bales saved the life of a man she found atop Mount Washington in New Hampshire in 2010. The thriller is also a mystery: Who is the survivor, known only as “John,” and why was he up there?

In 2010, hiker Pam Bales came across a man sitting atop Mount Washington in New Hampshire amid the frigid lashes of a snowstorm. He was wearing sneakers and shorts. And he was near comatose.

A movie opening March 25, “Infinite Storm” recounts how Ms. Bales saved the man’s life. The thriller is also a mystery: Who is the survivor, known only as “John,” and why was he up there?

Screenwriter Joshua Rollins first read about the harrowing rescue in an article by journalist Ty Gagne. When Mr. Rollins reached out to Ms. Bales – a veteran of the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team – he discovered that there was another layer of the tale that had yet to be told. The movie, starring Naomi Watts, reveals how the mission was ultimately an emotional rescue not just for John but also the hero.

Why We Wrote This Joshua Rollins, screenwriter for the new film “Infinite Storm,” discusses the humanity and humility behind real-life rescuer Pam Bales’ heroic actions.

Staff writer Stephen Humphries recently spoke by phone with screenwriter Joshua Rollins (whose wife, Amanda Paulson, was formerly a Monitor journalist). Their conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity, happened the morning after the film’s March 24 New York premiere – at a theater where Mr. Rollins saw “E.T.” as a boy and realized how magical movies can be.

How did you come across the story of this rescue?

A few people, including my wife, sent me the story because we had hiked that hike numerous times. Immediately when I read it, the thing that struck me was how Pam wouldn’t give up on this stranger, even if it meant that she was going to be stuck on the mountain with him.

Courtesy of Joshua Rollins Joshua Rollins' script for "Infinite Storm" was influenced by interviews with hiker Pam Bales and the philosophy of naturalist John Muir.

The real-life John wrote in a letter, “The entire time she treated me with compassion, authority, confidence, and the impression that I mattered.” What are the other qualities in Pam that you wanted to convey in the movie?

It was really important in the script that we not have moments of anger or frustration from Pam. There are a few moments that have sort of snuck their way into the script. But Pam herself never showed anger or frustration. We have a moment in the script now where Naomi … has a mini breakdown, and a moment of just “How am I going to do this?” But then she takes a breath and she goes back.

What do you think are the qualities of humanity in the story that make it such a universal tale that audiences are drawn to?

After I tracked her down and talked to her that first time, [Pam] opened up to me about her life and the loss that she suffered. She had two young children that died in a gas leak. She literally kissed her children goodnight, went to bed, and woke up in the hospital being told that her children were dead. … I can only imagine what that must be like, and to not only come back from that, but then be able to show such empathy and love and regard for your fellow man.

What are the qualities that have made Pam so resilient?

She made choices in her life to rebuild, and it’s sort of made things easier. But she’s never chosen the easy path. She’s still a volunteer in [various National Parks], and she goes out every morning and hikes the trails.

Last night [at the premiere], Naomi sought her out … because Naomi and Pam had not met in person before. And so Naomi made a beeline for Pam, and they hugged, and then they took pictures on the red carpet. And to see Pam allow herself a night where everyone got to appreciate her was extremely uncomfortable for her to do. But then she settled into it. I think Pam has always been a giver. Pam’s whole thing is, you know, be pleasant to everyone, and if they’re not pleasant, you be even more pleasant. That’s a great quality to have.

Saving someone else’s life is a profound experience, but far from a common one. Had she thought about what that experience meant to her?

Pam, when we were talking, talked a lot about how one of her very first jobs on a search and rescue was a recovery. It made her think about not being able to save her two children and not being able to get there in time. That feeling of helplessness is something that Pam never wanted to experience again. That helped shape her philosophy which was, if I can get to someone on time, I’m going to get them down the mountain. John did not make it easy for her.

Her character makes a powerful argument for life, for not giving into despair, by quoting environmentalist John Muir. Where did you find it?

I was reading Edward Abbey and John Muir. I have a bookshelf of all my favorite major authors. I found that quote: “The universe is an infinite storm of beauty and sadness.” It says a lot about [how] it’s not a beautiful life. It’s a life filled with storms. It’s a life filled with chaos. But you can still find beauty in those moments.

“Infinite Storm” is in theaters. The film is rated R for some language and brief nudity.