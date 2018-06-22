Menu
Menu
shadow

'The Catcher Was a Spy' is more pallid than its eminently juicy subject deserves

( R ) ( Monitor Movie Guide )

Paul Rudd stars as Morris 'Moe' Berg, a middling catcher in baseball’s major leagues who was recruited by US military intelligence to spy on and possibly assassinate physicist Werner Heisenberg.

  • By Peter Rainer Film critic

Morris “Moe” Berg was a middling catcher in baseball’s major leagues who, in 1944, was recruited by US military intelligence to spy on and possibly assassinate Werner Heisenberg, the physicist believed to be in charge of Hitler’s A-bomb ambitions.

“The Catcher Was a Spy,” directed by Ben Lewin and starring Paul Rudd as the Ivy-educated Berg, who was fluent in seven languages, is a much more pallid experience than this eminently juicy subject deserves. Grade: C (Rated R for some sexuality, violence, and language.)

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
of 5 stories this month > Get unlimited stories
You've read 5 of 5 free stories

Only $1 for your first month.

Get unlimited Monitor journalism.