Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
Staff

Insiders use 'jargon' to confuse the rest of us

Jargon's second sense is that of “obscure and often pretentious language marked by circumlocutions and long words,” as Merriam-Webster puts it. 

  • By Melissa Mohr Contributor

In the previous week’s column, we talked about how intersectionality made its way from academia into politics, a transition that is an excellent illustration of the pitfalls of jargon. To most linguists, jargon is a neutral, factual term: “the technical terminology or characteristic idiom of a special activity or group,” according to Merriam-Webster. 

Many disciplines require specialized vocabulary – physicists need to talk about “amperes” and “leptons”; typographers about “sans serif” and italic. A byproduct of using such specialized terms, however, is that they divide people into those who can deploy – or at least understand – them, and those who can’t. 

Nobody likes to feel left out, and jargon’s necessarily exclusionary nature has probably contributed to its negative connotations in common use. People find jargon most objectionable, though, when it is overused or employed to obfuscate rather than make things clearer – when a consultant explains that “thought leadership led to growth hacking,” or an English professor goes on about “the poetics of the interstices” (examples mine). Jargon’s second sense, then, is “obscure and often pretentious language marked by circumlocutions and long words,” as Merriam-Webster puts it. 

Etymologically, jargon is literally “nonsense.”  Like gibberish, jabber, and babble – other words for unintelligible or senseless speech – it may have an onomatopoeic origin. According to the Online Etymology Dictionary, it developed in Old French and meant “the noise of birds.” When jargon appeared in English in the 14th century, it also referred to bird noises, as in “ravens ... made a great jargon.” By the 17th century, unintelligible birdsong was replaced by unintelligible human communication, and jargon became a contemptuous word for “meaningless talk or writing.”

Jargon also refers to simple hybrid languages that develop to enable communication among people without a common tongue. Chinook Jargon, or Chinuk Wawa, for example, arose in the Pacific Northwest as a mix of the Chinookan, Nootka, English, and French languages, facilitating trade among these groups. The Jargon, as its speakers called it, eventually developed into a stable creole language that was widely spoken until the early 20th century.

The most prevalent sense of jargon today, though, is the “obscure and pretentious” one – it is hard to escape its negative connotations. If we want to talk about sets of specialized vocabulary used appropriately by experts, then, it might be better to say “terms of art” or “industry terms,” though neither of these are as melodious as “jargon.”  

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Insiders use 'jargon' to confuse the rest of us
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/In-a-Word/2023/0313/Insiders-use-jargon-to-confuse-the-rest-of-us
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe