Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu

No more glossing over ‘greenwashing’

"Green" has been used since the 1970s to describe individuals, political parties, and products that take steps to preserve the natural environment.

  • By Melissa Mohr Contributor

Last year, governments around the world attempted to tackle greenwashing, “the act or practice of making a product, policy, activity, etc. appear to be more environmentally friendly or less environmentally damaging than it really is,” according to Merriam-Webster. China, the United States, and India addressed it in the financial realm, drafting rules that would force investment companies to analyze the environmental impacts of their funds before advertising them as sustainable. 

The European Union focused on green-washing in supply chains, while France passed a law against éco-blanchiment (literally “eco-whitening”). 

The word is easy to define, but the practice can be difficult to identify. When the oil company BP, formerly British Petroleum, adopted a green sunburst logo and rebranded itself as “Beyond Petroleum” in the early 2000s, the greenwashing could hardly have been clearer. But what about companies that tout their recycled polyester (which produces microplastics), or their compostable packaging (which is compostable only under very specific conditions)?

Green has been used since the 1970s to describe individuals, political parties, and products that take steps to preserve the natural environment; greenwashing followed a decade later. It is modeled on whitewashing, which first appeared in the 16th century to describe the even older process of applying a “paint” made of lime or chalk and water to walls to whiten them. 

Whitewash was inexpensive but easily damaged – walls had to be recoated every two or three years, and thick layers could accrue, concealing the surface beneath. The word began to be used figuratively to mean “to gloss over or cover up” something, such as a record of criminal behavior.  

Greenwashing is by far the most frequently encountered derivative of whitewash, but other colors also make sporadic appearances. For example, there are two kinds of pinkwashing – one appropriates the pink breast cancer awareness ribbon to sell products, while the other involves flaunting purported support for LGBTQ+ rights.

The suffix -wash is not limited to colors. Linguist Ben Zimmer cites examples of Canadians maplewashing, acting as if their country has no problems because those of other countries seem worse. 

With the Winter Olympics in Beijing and the soccer World Cup in Qatar, 2022 was also the year the news media began to decry sportswashing, when a nation holds a major sporting event to improve its public image and draw attention away from a poor human rights record, dodgy climate policy, and so on. 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to No more glossing over ‘greenwashing’
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/In-a-Word/2023/0123/No-more-glossing-over-greenwashing
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe