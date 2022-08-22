Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Why we send ‘congratulations’ but not ‘congratulation’

Some grammarians put "congratulations" on the list of "pluralia tantum," words that occur only in plural, like belongings, leftovers, and trousers.

Staff

  • By Melissa Mohr Contributor

Why is congratulations always plural? Constructions like “Congratulation on your promotion!” or “Your team won – congrat!” just sound wrong. This question has a simple answer and a more complicated one. Let’s get into the weeds first.

Some grammarians put congratulations on the list of pluralia tantum, words that occur only in the plural, like belongings, leftovers, and trousers. But while belongings et al. really don’t have singular forms – one would never say “I bought a trouser” – congratulations does, as in the phrase “a typical congratulation takes the form of ...” for example. I would argue that the real issue is whether congratulation(s) is a count noun or a noncount noun. 

Count nouns answer the question “How many?” How many chairs are there? Six chairs; a few chairs. “How much?” elicits a noncount, or mass noun, an undifferentiated quantity or abstract quality. How much sand is at the beach? There’s a lot of sand, never “six” or “a few sands.” Congratulation(s) works in both categories.

Nouns formed with the Latin suffix -tion are often both count and noncount nouns. The suffix takes verb “X” and makes a noun that means “the state or condition of being X’d” – completion is thus the state of being completed, protection the condition of being protected, and so on. These are mass nouns, abstract ideas that don’t make sense to count. The suffix also creates countable nouns that refer to concrete “instantiations” of X, to paraphrase the Oxford English Dictionary. Thus we can have the abstract idea of detention, and also countable detentions

Not all -tion words occupy slots in both categories, though, and which nouns are what kind has changed over the years. Starvation is always a mass noun – “much starvation is avoidable,” not “many starvations.” Munitions is almost always a count noun: “the army has many munitions.” Today information is a mass noun, but in the past it was countable too – people frequently conveyed “many informations” as well as “much information” from the 15th through the 19th centuries. English would not have had to develop very differently for “[Much] congratulation on your promotion!” to be the norm.

The English language gives us the tools to craft innumerable ways to convey gratitude, sympathy, sorrow, or happiness over the achievements of others. If you don’t want to think too hard about it, English also has a number of rote formal expressions of feelings: I give you my condolences, my sympathies; thanks; congratulations. 

Why give one congratulation when you could give many! 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Why we send ‘congratulations’ but not ‘congratulation’
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/In-a-Word/2022/0822/Why-we-send-congratulations-but-not-congratulation
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe