Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Sorting out the changing meaning of ‘grooming’

It’s “grooming” when we take care of our dogs, cats, and horses. A more sinister sense predominates, however.

Staff

  • By Melissa Mohr Contributor

If you search Twitter for #grooming, you’ll see a word in transition. Tweets about hair care products and cosmetics come up as part of “personal grooming”; dogs, cats, and horses are mentioned because it’s “grooming” when we trim their nails and hoofs and brush these animals. 

A more sinister sense predominates, however. The top tweets for #grooming feature accusations of pedophilia, desperate pleas to #saveourkids, and incendiary political insults. What does grooming mean here? 

The verb to groom was initially used in the 19th century, first in terms of currying (brushing) and feeding horses. By 1843, this sense had transferred to people, and “he was well groomed” meant he paid close attention to his appearance. In the late 19th century, grooming went metaphorical and came to mean something like to mentor: “to prepare as a political candidate ... to prepare or coach for a career,” according to the Oxford English Dictionary. 

In the 1980s, grooming entered the lexicon of abnormal psychology – it morphed into “to befriend or influence (a child), now esp. via the internet, in preparation for future sexual abuse.” This is the sense that now prevails in public discourse. 

Why is this newer, more inflammatory use of grooming so prominent on social media? 

According to a 2022 survey, 25% of Republicans agree with the central ideas in the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory that holds that Democratic elites are leading a worldwide child sex-trafficking ring. Believers in the conspiracy want to “save our children” from being groomed by the political left. 

In this context, the word grooming packs a powerful emotional punch. Conservative politicians have thus found it useful to energize their voters.  

When Florida passed a law that prohibits schools from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, for example, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary called it the “Anti-Grooming Bill,” and claimed that anyone who doesn’t support it is “probably a groomer or at least ... [doesn’t] denounce the grooming of 4- to 8-year-old children.” 

Here, grooming could almost be a synonym for “indoctrination” or “brainwashing,” and left-wing commentators have begun to use it in this sense. They post pictures of kids with guns or in MAGA hats under #grooming, further ratcheting up the online vitriol. 

If you think about it, the word education itself fits Merriam-Webster’s definition of to groom: “to get into readiness for a specific objective: prepare.” 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Sorting out the changing meaning of ‘grooming’
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/In-a-Word/2022/0530/Sorting-out-the-changing-meaning-of-grooming
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe