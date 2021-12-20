Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

What pasta has to do with Christmas carols

"Macaronic" texts have been produced wherever cultures are bilingual or multilingual, and can combine any languages, not just English and Latin.

Staff

  • By Melissa Mohr Correspondent

There’s a Christmas tradition that we don’t often think about – singing macaronic carols. Macaronic sounds like a derisive way to talk about pasta, but it means “characterized by a mixture of two languages,” according to Merriam-Webster. Many Christmas carols contain a mix of languages, usually a vernacular (English in our case) and Latin.  

The most famous macaronic carol is probably “In Dulci Jubilo [In Sweet Rejoicing],” which was voted No. 2 best Christmas carol ever, according to a poll of international choir directors. This medieval carol describes joy at Christ’s birth, and slides effortlessly in and out of Latin, rhyming it with German, originally, and English in later translations: “In dulci jubilo, / Let us our homage show! / Our heart’s joy reclineth / In praesepio [in a manger].” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” an 18th-century French carol, has a short but celebrated Latin refrain, the rollicking “Gloria in excelsis Deo [Glory to God in the highest].” And when George Ratcliffe Woodward wanted a bit of ye olde flavor for his “Ding Dong Merrily on High” in 1924, he used archaic verb forms such as “sungen” and made it macaronic, including the Latin “Gloria, Hosanna in excelsis.”

Macaronic carols got their start when many people in England were functionally bilingual. Latin was known as the prestige language of religion, philosophy, and diplomacy: Educated people needed to be able to read and write it. The less well educated could probably understand the Latin lines of these carols too, however, as the vocabulary is often simple and would have been deeply familiar from church services.

The term macaronic postdates the earliest of these carols. It does indeed derive from macaroni, which at the time appears to have referred not to tubular pasta but to dumplings. These proto-gnocchi were “thick, coarse, and rustic,” according to Teofilo Folengo, the 16th-century poet who may have coined the term, and texts given the label were likewise supposed to be full of “coarseness.” This reflects an elite prejudice against less-than-pure Latin; in medieval drama, self-aggrandizing characters – Pontius Pilate, for example – are given macaronic lines to mock their pretensions.  

Macaronic texts have been produced wherever cultures are bilingual or multilingual, and can combine any languages, not just English and Latin. Today, bilingual singers like Enrique Iglesias and Blackpink mix English and Spanish and English and Korean as easily as carol writers switched between English and Latin. The subject matter of their songs may be different, but the delight they produce with surprising juxtapositions and cross-language rhymes remains.  

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism