Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

‘Translation fails’ thrive on the web

The internet collects mistranslations found on T-shirts, menus, and instructions for tourists around the world. But there's beauty in those failures.

Staff

  • By Melissa Mohr Correspondent

In Paris, I discovered that my daughter had lice. I had never dealt with this before, so I ran to a nearby pharmacy for help. I explained in my best French, “Ma fille a des insectes aux chevaux!” The pharmacist nodded and calmly handed me a comb, even though I had actually said that my daughter had bugs in her horses. I had confused two similar French words, chevaux (“horses”) and cheveux (“hair”). This is known as a “translation fail,” and I love to read the ones that people post on the internet.   

Translation fails predate the internet, of course. When I was growing up, one of my favorite books was Richard Lederer’s “Anguished English: An Anthology of Accidental Assaults Upon Our Language.” It’s a collection of language errors of all kinds: malapropisms (“Acrimony is what a divorced man pays his wife”), infelicitous phrasing (“In ‘The Glass Menagerie,’ Laura’s leg keeps coming between her and other people”), and some of the best translation mishaps ever recorded. Dr. Lederer relates that a Japanese car rental firm told its English-speaking customers, “When passenger of foot heave in sight, tootle the horn. Trumpet him melodiously at first, but if he still obstacles your passage then tootle him with vigor.”

The internet was made for translation fails. Countless websites and blogs collect them from restaurant menus, T-shirt slogans, and instructions for tourists around the world. Sometimes it’s easy to see where the mistake was made. A buffet in Venezuela was serving a smooth vegetable soup, crema de verdura (“cream of vegetables” in Spanish). This delicious dish was labeled “It cremates of greenness” in English, and something approximating “It incinerates immaturity” in German. In Spanish, crema means both “cream soup” and “cremate,” while verdura is both “vegetables” and “greenness,” a synonym for “immaturity.”

A T-shirt in Taiwan had a picture of a happy puffer fish above some English text: “Fish should live in tresh water soud as ocean flver lake on ocean. People should ... eabance the fish and wildnle and their babitacs.” “Tresh” must be “fresh” as in “clean,” but what is “babitacs”? Babies? Habitats? Some kind of combination? At any rate, it’s a well-meaning, if slightly incomprehensible, environmental message.   

While “translation fail” is a catchy way to describe these funny mistakes, they are actually far from failures. Though they are infelicitous or ungrammatical, they demonstrate attempts to bridge a gap, to communicate with others even if it means going outside one’s linguistic comfort zone. These are translation successes, even when they’re not quite perfect. 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism