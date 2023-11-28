Skip to footer
Creativity
Arts

In Pictures: In Lebanon, the art of resistance endures

|
Scott Peterson/Getty Images/The Christian Science Monitor
On a concrete wall facing the sight of the 2020 Port of Beirut explosion, a woman is painted as if on a swing and watering real trees growing below.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 1 Min. )

| Beirut

In the years since Lebanon’s self-declared “October Revolution,” the country has been engulfed by a multitude of crises. 

Three-quarters of the population has since been pushed below the poverty line, and shortages, power cuts, and surging prices have become facts of life.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Creativity

Protests in the streets of Beirut may feel like a distant memory, as myriad crises have befallen the Lebanese people. But the spirit of the 2019 “October Revolution” lives on in the city’s vibrant – and defiant – murals.

Frustrated Lebanese citizens have even held up banks to withdraw their own money. As protests and the hope for change have dissipated, one constant has been vibrant, anti-government graffiti: spray-painted howls of anger and protest.

Expand this story to view the full photo essay.

Rarely have so many Lebanese turned out on the streets to demand wholesale political change as when they began their self-declared “October Revolution” of 2019. And rarely has there been so little positive result.

In recent years, Lebanon has been engulfed by a multitude of crises, starting with economic collapse in late 2019. The following year brought the COVID-19 pandemic. And in August 2020 came the second-largest nonnuclear explosion ever recorded, when illegally stored ammonium nitrate at the Port of Beirut exploded, taking more than 200 lives, forcing 300,000 from their homes, and leaving some $15 billion in damage.

Three-quarters of the population has since been pushed below the poverty line, and shortages, power cuts, and surging prices have become facts of life.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Creativity

Protests in the streets of Beirut may feel like a distant memory, as myriad crises have befallen the Lebanese people. But the spirit of the 2019 “October Revolution” lives on in the city’s vibrant – and defiant – murals.

As protests and the hope for change have dissipated, and frustrated Lebanese citizens even held up banks to withdraw their own cash, one constant has been vibrant, anti-government graffiti: spray-painted howls of anger and protest.

Everywhere you look in the capital Beirut are reminders of people’s abiding distaste for their rulers, their banks, and a political elite that one analyst notes has chosen to “do nothing,” rather than “risk losing control over a system which has served them so well for so long.”

Scott Peterson/Getty Images/The Christian Science Monitor
Painted faces on the foundations of a theater wrecked during Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war overlook a blue-roofed mosque at Beirut’s central square, which was a focal point of the self-declared “October Revolution.”
Scott Peterson/Getty Images/The Christian Science Monitor
Graffiti in the upmarket Hamra neighborhood depicts a woman communicating with children’s-style tin can and string, while wearing a face mask.
Scott Peterson/Getty Images/The Christian Science Monitor
Lebanon’s political elite is depicted as a voracious mouse eating a nation of cheese, on a wall adjacent to the central square where thousands of Lebanese protested in 2019 and 2020.

Scott Peterson/Getty Images/The Christian Science Monitor
An unborn baby with angel’s wings adorns the base of an iconic statue in Martyrs’ Square, which remains scarred with bullets and shrapnel from Lebanon’s civil war.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to In Pictures: In Lebanon, the art of resistance endures
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/Arts/2023/1128/In-Pictures-In-Lebanon-the-art-of-resistance-endures
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe