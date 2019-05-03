Top Picks: ‘A Silent Voice,’ ‘Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young,’ and more

Moving pictures

The anime film A Silent Voice plays like an impressionist art gallery come to life. New on video, it’s the story of a teen, Shoya, who reevaluates his life after bullying a deaf girl named Shoko. The backdrop scenery, such as the gentle precipitation of cherry blossom petals or koi sashaying in a river, is exquisitely rendered. But what lingers most are the affecting scenes of how a girl finds her voice and a boy learns to see. Parental guidance recommended for viewers under 13.

Long time gone

David Crosby brought honey-hued vocals and a reckless romanticism. Stephen Stills offered instrumental virtuosity and unerring craftsmanship. Graham Nash contributed pop songcraft and keening harmonies. Neil Young brought both vulnerability and a harder edge. David Browne’s biography Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young: The Wild, Definitive Saga of Rock’s Greatest Supergroup chronicles the story of arguably the most talented, yet most dysfunctional, band in rock history. That such beautiful, groundbreaking music could emerge from such chaos is a testament to the alchemy of talent and creativity.

Crossing borders

There’s more to U.S. immigration than the border wall stalemate. For a break from the partisan rancor, consider the compelling short film series We Are Witnesses: Becoming an American. Produced by The Marshall Project, a media nonprofit covering criminal justice, the 12 first-person stories are told direct to camera in chilling confessionals. From an asylum-seeker to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, each story helps reframe the debate by offering some humanity behind the headlines. Watch the series free of charge here.