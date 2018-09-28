Top Picks: The documentary 'RBG,' the Infatuation app

Supervolcano explainer

Just what makes a volcano a “supervolcano”? A new National Geographic video delves into the features of supervolcanoes, their life cycles, and how they make new life possible. The video includes glimpses of various supervolcanoes, including Campi Flegrei in Italy. You can find the clip at http://bit.ly/supervolcanoes101.

Set the agenda

The Agenda app can help you take notes in a more beneficial way. Agenda shows you what you did in the past on a project and what you have planned for the future, as well as allowing you to use tags and links, among other features, with your notes. It’s free for iOS.

MELANIE STETSON FREEMAN/STAFF

Dinner time

The Infatuation app can help you decide on a great new dinner spot. All reviews are written by the editorial team, which has categorized restaurants by topics, including “girls’ night out” and “date night,” helping you zero in on what restaurant will provide the atmosphere you’re looking for. It’s available for cities including New York, Los Angeles, London, and Chicago and is free for iOS and Android.

Ginsburg doc

The documentary RBG chronicles Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s unusual pop culture popularity. The movie tells the story of her time in college and law school and describes her current influence. “Her famous friendship with the expansive Antonin Scalia, her legal and temperamental antithesis ... is a wonder to behold,” Monitor film critic Peter Rainer writes. “It’s nice to know that, even in the upper reaches of today’s Washington, D.C., friendship can still eclipse ideology.” “RBG” is available on DVD and Blu-ray.

LUCASFILM/AP

Flying solo

Han Solo of the “Star Wars” series gets an origin story with Solo, starring Alden Ehrenreich. He embarks on adventures with his first love, Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke), and smuggler Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson). Monitor film critic Peter Rainer writes that Harrelson is “marvelous as always” and that “[director Ron] Howard ... and his screenwriters, Lawrence Kasdan and Jonathan Kasdan, keep things thrumming along cliffhanger-style for most of its two-plus hours.” “Solo” is available on DVD and Blu-ray.