Sounds of summer: Boston street musicians

In small corners across Boston, bursts of music pour into the atmosphere, drawing crowds with bright eyes and appreciative smiles. If crumpled-up dollar bills or spare change are thrown into a case or hat lying near the musicians' feet, they may notice but play on. Buskers, as they’re sometimes called, are ubiquitous but largely anonymous at popular spots across the city such as the Boston Public Garden, Faneuil Hall, and Downtown Crossing. After hours under a persistent summer sun, cultivating their prowess as a trumpet player, violinist, guitarist, or singer, the musicians become conditioned to playing in the heat. Some are full-time performers, others are simply looking for an opportunity to practice their craft before an audience. To Bostonians, they are a staple of the daily commute – from subway stations to sidewalks, the streets serve as their stage.

Alvin Buyinza/The Christian Science Monitor

