Top Picks: 'Journey’s End' on DVD and Blu-ray, the podcast Masters of Scale with Reid Hoffman, and more top picks

The latest film adaptation of the play Journey’s End stars Asa Butterfield as a British World War I soldier newly arrived in the trenches in France. Each of the jaded soldiers who greet him, Monitor film critic Peter Rainer writes, “is sharply characterized and the performances are expert, right down to the cook,” who is played by Toby Jones. “Journey’s End” is available on DVD and Blu-ray.

Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, chats with other entrepreneurs about their businesses, how they got started, and what others can learn from their successes and mistakes on the podcast Masters of Scale with Reid Hoffman. A new season just kicked off; the episode detailing the important business lesson of “keep[ing] humans in the equation” includes an interview with Stacy Brown-Philpot of TaskRabbit. You can find the podcast at mastersofscale.com.

The Hole19 app can be a valuable companion if you’re planning a day of golf. Using the app, you can record your score and golf shots, get statistics on your accuracy, and let others on the app know how you’re doing. There are also reviews of various courses around the world if you’re looking for somewhere new to play. Hole19 is free for iOS and Android.

Actress Julie Walters explores areas including Wales; Liverpool, England; and the Isle of Skye in Scotland on the TV series Coastal Railways with Julie Walters, which debuts on Acorn TV on July 30. Walters is a fun guide, often stepping off the train to learn about the culture and history of the place she’s traveling through, and the scenery is breathtaking.

NBC puts the focus on those who create beautiful crafts with the new reality competition Making It, hosted by actors Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler. The warmhearted show is perfect for fans still missing the NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation”; they’ll get a kick out of seeing “Parks” stars Poehler and Offerman make each other laugh. “Making It” premières July 31 at 10 p.m.