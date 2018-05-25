Top Picks: 'The Insult' on DVD and Blu-ray, the Netflix documentary 'Mercury 13,' and more top picks

Joy in the spring

In the spirit of springtime, we offer up a double dose of pure musical joy. From NPR’s Tiny Desk come two acts that cover practically the whole world. First up is the Mexico-based Spanish/British quintet Jenny and the Mexicats. Mesmerizing singer and trumpet player Jenny Ball fronts the rollicking, multilingual group’s gumbo of flamenco, rockabilly, and Latin pop. Check it out at http://bit.ly/mexicats. Next up, bask in the mirthful, hippie-hop sounds of Superorganism (reviewed here in the March 26 issue) with eight members hailing from all over the globe and singing about, among other things, prawns. You can listen at http://bit.ly/superorganismlisten. A good time is positively guaranteed for all.

Weather history

The Weather Underground app doesn’t only tell you about what the weather is like today, it compares it to historical records so you can learn about the weather during the same time of year in the past. The app also has information such as wind speed and dew point, and you can let others know what the weather is like where you are. It’s free for iOS and Android.

Fateful insult

In the movie The Insult, a seemingly small encounter in Beirut, Lebanon, grows into a conflict that echoes the current difficulties between Christians and Palestinian Muslim refugees. Monitor film critic Peter Rainer writes that “The Insult” is “powerful,” adding, “The film’s most nuanced summation comes from [a lawyer] who says, ‘No one has a monopoly on suffering.’ ” The movie is available on DVD and Blu-ray.

Amazing octopus

You’ll feel as if you’re diving under the sea when you watch a National Geographic video that shows a fascinating sight: an octopus changing color. A diver saw it happen off the coast of Hawaii. Find the video at http://bit.ly/octopuschange.

Courtesy of Netflix

Astronaut hopefuls

The Netflix documentary Mercury 13 explores the story of the female pilots who, after taking various examinations, were not allowed to go to space, with NASA deciding to stick with male astronauts instead. The film is now streaming.