Skip to footer

The war in Sudan has cut short her college studies. She still harbors hope.

|
Diego Menjíbar Reynés
A DREAM, INTERRUPTED: Sudan’s war meant that Nema Musa had to abandon her journalism studies.
  • By Diego Menjíbar Reynés Contributor
  • Èlia Borràs Contributor

| Renk, South Sudan

What do you take when war knocks on your door?

For Nema Musa, the answer was obvious: Besides the clothes on her back, she took her pink-and-blue notebook, two student identification cards, and two receipts proving that she had paid her university tuition.

In July 2024, about 15 months after a devastating war broke out in their homeland, Sudan, Ms. Musa had to flee with her mother and two sisters. What they now call home is a transit center in Renk, a town in northern South Sudan some 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the border. The overcrowded center is a sea of makeshift shelters built from iron sheets and tarpaulins stamped “UNHCR” (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees).

Why We Wrote This

Sudan is in the throes of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. But a college student who fled to South Sudan holds on to her dream of being a journalist.

Sudan is now in the throes of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. More than 3.8 million people have left Sudan, and almost 8.9 million others have been displaced within the country. Meanwhile, peace is shaky in South Sudan. With the onset of spring, that country began worrying about a return to its own civil war.

Until the Sudan conflict erupted, Ms. Musa was an aspiring journalist studying at a university in Khartoum. Her sisters, still in high school, dreamed of becoming doctors. Their mother, Zakiya Bahit, laments that her daughters’ schooling has been frozen by war.

“I’m afraid I won’t be able to give them a good education,” she says.

Ms. Musa breaks down in tears when asked what she misses most about Khartoum. “My father died there,” she says.

But between sobs, she insists on continuing the interview. She wants the world to know the horrors happening in her country.

For now, there are dreams living inside her notebook.

“I studied journalism because I wanted to help people,” Ms. Musa says. “If I can ever return to Sudan, I want to continue studying.”

Diego Menjíbar Reynés
MAKESHIFT SHELTER: Ms. Musa approaches her home (left) at the transit center in Renk, South Sudan. “I have nothing to do here,” she says.
Diego Menjíbar Reynés
PRECIOUS BELONGINGS: Ms. Musa shows a notebook, identification cards, and tuition receipts from the college where she had studied in Khartoum.
Diego Menjíbar Reynés
LIFELINE: An internet café where Ms. Musa goes to communicate with her brothers, who stayed behind in Khartoum, is pictured at the Renk transit center.
Diego Menjíbar Reynés
HOUSEHOLD CHORE: As Ms. Musa (in red) watches, her sister Hanna irons the few clothes that the family brought while fleeing Sudan’s war.
Diego Menjíbar Reynés
CLUTCHING HOPE: Ms. Musa holds her college notebook. “I studied journalism because I wanted to help people,” she says.

For more visual storytelling that captures communities, traditions, and cultures around the globe, visit The World in Pictures.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
The Christian Science Monitor was founded in 1908 to lift the standard of journalism and uplift humanity. We aim to “speak the truth in love.” Our goal is not to tell you what to think, but to give you the essential knowledge and understanding to come to your own intelligent conclusions. Join us in this mission by subscribing.
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
QR Code to The war in Sudan has cut short her college studies. She still harbors hope.
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/2025/0613/sudan-war-displaced
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe