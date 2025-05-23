Skip to footer

How a seaweed harvesting collective sustains a village in Zanzibar

|
Kang-Chun Cheng
BOUNTIFUL SHORES: Women from the Pania Uchupe collective cultivate Eucheuma denticulatum, a strain of red seaweed, in Fumba, Tanzania. They use sticks to help dig holes to germinate seaweed nubs.
  • By Kang-Chun Cheng Contributor

| Fumba, Tanzania

Biasha Hamadi Makungu steps in at low tide, carefully threading her way past vibrant coral colonies and congregations of spiky sea urchins.

Ms. Makungu is searching for seaweed. Over the past 26 years, she has cultivated and hauled countless tons of it to shore from the coast of Fumba, a village in the Tanzanian archipelago of Zanzibar.

“I started harvesting seaweed because of the scarcity of water,” she says.

Why We Wrote This

The scarcity of water is what first led Biasha Hamadi Makungu to harvest seaweed. Twenty-six years later, it’s still how she sustains her children and grandchildren.

Most villagers in Fumba are subsistence farmers, growing cassava, bananas, cabbage, and other produce. But when the tides are right, Ms. Makungu and 14 other women work as part of Pania Uchupe, a seaweed harvesting collective whose name in Swahili roughly translates to “Let’s work hard to succeed.”

Each harvest week lasts four or five days, with the women collecting more than 8,000 kilograms (17,000 pounds) of Eucheuma denticulatum, a strain of red algae. It can be made into a variety of products, from soaps and cosmetics to hot sauce and juice.

The collective has been active for years, selling mostly at local markets or to intermediaries who export to China, the United States, and elsewhere abroad. But in 2021, the women began supplying the SeaWeed Café, a factory in Kerege that’s north of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s largest port.

“The idea was to invest in seaweed-based foods while empowering local farmers,” says Nancy Iraba, a marine scientist who founded the factory.

Back in Fumba, the women of the collective sit in a circle, picking through baskets of semidried seaweed. They will reserve some of it for their own families, whipping up cakes, soups, and kachumbari (a traditional tomato-based salad).

Ms. Makungu supports her children and grandkids with her harvests; her husband, a former schoolteacher, died a few years ago.

“Our mothers didn’t do this – we are the first generation here,” she says. “And we’ll teach our children to do the same.”

Kang-Chun Cheng
SEA’S THE OPPORTUNITY: Biasha Hamadi Makungu has harvested seaweed for 26 years. The earnings allow her to care for her children and grandkids in Fumba.
Kang-Chun Cheng
IT’S ALL IN THE PROCESS: Workers sort through seaweed at a factory called the SeaWeed Café. It’s located in Kerege, north of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s largest port.
Kang-Chun Cheng
A BOOMING BUSINESS: Marine scientist Nancy Iraba, the founder of the SeaWeed Café, surveys items in storage at the factory’s processing plant.
Kang-Chun Cheng
FRESH SUPPLIES: Cilantro, an upscale shop in Dar es Salaam, sells a variety of products, including refrigerated, edible sea moss gels, made by the SeaWeed Café.
Kang-Chun Cheng
KNOWLEDGE CIRCLE: Some of the women from the collective assemble in Fumba, a coastal village.

For more visual storytelling that captures communities, traditions, and cultures around the globe, visit The World in Pictures.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
QR Code to How a seaweed harvesting collective sustains a village in Zanzibar
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/2025/0523/zanzibar-tanzania-seaweed-harvesting
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe