In Palm Springs, California, midcentury modernism is always having a moment

In this hub of midcentury modernism, certain architectural elements of the 20th century’s middle decades reign supreme. Expansive windows. Open floor plans. And, yes, those oh-so-clean lines.

But twice a year, a different kind of line appears outside these desert dwellings: a queue of architecture experts and enthusiasts coming from far and wide to tour historic, tastefully decorated homes during the Modernism Week celebration.

This February was the festival’s 20th anniversary. Jessica and Rudy Alvarado made the trek to the Palm Springs area from their home in Boise, Idaho, to serve as volunteers. “It reminds me of stuff that I grew up with,” Ms. Alvarado says while standing next to the courtyard pool at a property known as Limón. “So it’s sentimental.”

Why We Wrote This Design fads come and go. But the appeal of midcentury modernism, complete with clean lines and expansive windows, has transcended time.

Bright colors and bold geometric shapes abound in Limón, described by organizers as a “seven-bedroom private escape in South Palm Springs.” The floor-to-ceiling windows in most rooms invite guests to enjoy an indoor-outdoor lifestyle nurtured by this architectural tradition. The all-steel structure, built in 1964, originally served as an apartment house called Stuart Manor. Now, the interior design nods to the iconic – and vibrant – graphic designs associated with the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff SWIMMING IN CHARM: An inflatable swan rests in the pool at Limón. The floor-to-ceiling windows in most rooms on the property invite guests to enjoy an indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

A short drive away, a home in the Old Las Palmas neighborhood pays subtle tribute to its former owner, Adam West, the star of the 1960s TV series “Batman.” Black accents and warm shades converge in a color palette that interior designer Michelle Boudreau says was drawn from the surrounding environment – greens from cactus plants and earthy tones from rugged mountains framing the lush backyard. And this modernist residence wouldn’t be complete without sleek curves adorning furniture, accenting a kitchen island, and forming a large headboard in the primary bedroom.

Holy modernism, Batman! This is elegance reminiscent of the Bat Cave.

In the Indian Canyons neighborhood, a home built in the late 1970s boasts a modern “refresh” that stays true to its roots. Architect Stan Sackley designed the sprawling house, which was originally decorated by Steve Chase. Its new owners – Roger Stoker and Michael Ostrow, who operate Grace Home Furnishings – recently finished updating the home, with features in a style known as brutalist modern.

Honoring the past while moving into the present served as the guiding light for the project. The new owners kept a mirrored powder room with a sculptural faucet. Other rooms follow a largely neutral color scheme, punctuated by furniture, rugs, and decor in rich blue, green, and gold.

“We loved the unfilled travertine floor and the mountain views. The public spaces here are a little bit grander with the high ceiling,” Mr. Stoker says. “We wanted to preserve all those amazing ’70s elements.”

While the Modernism Week event each February is the big show, a smaller event occurs each October. Visitors to either event come away with a greater appreciation for the design era.

“There’s a spirit with midcentury modern architecture, because it was after World War II and the U.S. was growing,” says Kevin Kemper, principal designer at H3K Home+Design, which renovated Limón. “There’s this optimism with it. And I think people were starting to push the boundaries, too.”

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff VESSEL MANIA: Vases in the bold shapes associated with midcentury modernism sit on a kitchen counter in Limón.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff MELLOW YELLOWS: A poster hangs in one of Limón’s seven bedrooms. The all-steel structure was inspired by the vibrant graphic designs of the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff WALL OF FAME: A visitor inspects the wallpaper in the primary bedroom of the West House. The home’s design features modern curves and shapes.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff ALL SLEEKNESS AND LIGHT: A curvy lamp and credenza evoke modernist design in the primary bedroom of the West House.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff POOL PARTY: Visitors tour a recently renovated house in the Old Las Palmas neighborhood. The property pays subtle tribute to its former owner, “Batman” actor Adam West.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff FIXER-UPPERS: Roger Stoker (left) and Michael Ostrow, seated with their dog, Grace, updated the Sackley Chase Sensation house themselves.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff THAT ‘70S SHOWROOM: The Sackley Chase Sensation house in the Indian Canyons neighborhood is a late 1970s property updated with features of brutalist modern design, including expansive walls of glass.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff GLASS FROM THE PAST: Containers in the living room of the Sackley Chase Sensation house bring pops of color to an otherwise neutral palette.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff TREES ARE THE DAYS TO REMEMBER: The Vista Las Palmas neighborhood includes midcentury modernist homes like this one, with rugged mountains behind it. Modernism Week occurs each February and October.

