Senior sea creatures get extra TLC at the New England Aquarium

|
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
GRAY LADY: Trainer Alainna Chretien works with Amelia, a 39-year-old Atlantic harbor seal who was born at the aquarium.

| Boston

What does it take to keep a green sea turtle alive for 95 years? How about an Atlantic harbor seal for 39? Or an African penguin for 31?

All finned and flippered residents at the New England Aquarium are monitored closely, and many receive maintenance such as regular toothbrushing, ear cleaning, and feather preening. But the geriatric animals here get an extra dose of TLC. Vitamins with every meal, cataract surgery, and in-house acupuncture are just a few of the perks that staff members provide for their older charges.

The longest-lived resident, beloved by visitors and staff alike, is Myrtle. Aquarist Lindsay Phenix stands along the edge of a 200,000-gallon tank feeding the turtle a “taco” consisting of squid and vitamins wrapped with lettuce. Myrtle’s diet keeps her at a healthy 512 pounds.

Ms. Phenix used to visit the aquarium as a child. To grow up to become Myrtle’s caretaker has been “really great and really special,” she says. Myrtle arrived at the aquarium in 1970 and is now thought to be about 75 to 95 years old.

“We do believe [green sea turtles] could mimic Galapagos tortoises, known to live to [age] 100 to 200. ... It gives us a lot of hope that she’ll be here for years to come,” Ms. Phenix says with a smile.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
TANKS FOR THE MEMORIES: Aquarist Lindsay Phenix feeds a lettuce-and-squid “taco” to Myrtle, who is thought to be up to 95 years old, in her tank.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
LONG IN THE TOOTH: Amelia has her teeth brushed by Ms. Chretien. The aquarium’s seals are trained to participate in their own health care.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
TOUGH OLD BIRD: Peeko, an African penguin who, at 31 years old, is one of the most senior of her kind at the aquarium, sits with trainer Mia Luzietti.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
A BEAK AT ITS PEAK: Peeko interacts with Ms. Luzietti as the trainer pets her. Peeko has far exceeded a penguin’s typical life expectancy.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
BABY SHARK: Aquarist Hannah Cutting illuminates an epaulette shark egg, fertilized by an older shark, at the New England Aquarium in Boston.

For more visual storytelling that captures communities, traditions, and cultures around the globe, visit The World in Pictures.

