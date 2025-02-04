Skip to footer

To pigeon-keepers in Delhi, feathered friends are also family

Shefali Rafiq
FLIGHT DECK: Mohammad Sameer (left) and his friends enjoy tea on their terrace above a flock of pigeons. “It gives comfort to just sit here and watch my birds,” he says.
  • By Shefali Rafiq Contributor

| Delhi

When Mohammad Sameer was in his teens, he aspired to have a terrace so that he could be with his favorite creatures – pigeons.

That dream was fulfilled soon after his father bought an apartment on a crammed street near Jama Masjid, a historic mosque in Old Delhi, Delhi’s historic heart. Hundreds of pigeon lovers spend time on terraces there feeding and flying the birds.

Mr. Sameer is part of a community of pigeon-keepers in Old Delhi that, for centuries, has been raising pigeons. The birds “are like my family, and spending time with them gives me utmost happiness,” he says, gesturing and whistling at the birds as they fly high above him. He learned pigeon-keeping from a master who has instructed hundreds of enthusiasts on how to train the birds to fly back to their home lofts from a designated release point.

Why We Wrote This

For centuries, pigeon-keepers in Delhi have tended to their flocks. This community has formed surprisingly tight bonds with the birds.

In Delhi, the birds were domesticated in the 17th century by Muslim rulers, who used them for communication, historian Sohail Hashmi notes. Modern pigeon-keepers today “form enduring bonds,” he says.

Mohammad Farman agrees. He recounts that on one December day, when Delhi witnessed rains after days of pollution, his feathered companions didn’t return at their usual time. It worried him greatly. “I did not have meals that day,” he says.

But then Mr. Farman realized that the birds were just enjoying the clear skies after the showers.

Shefali Rafiq
FLIGHT ATTENDANT: Pigeons fly behind the home of Shaheen Parveen, who is said to be the only female pigeon-keeper in Delhi.
Shefali Rafiq
A BIRD IN HAND: Ms. Parveen touches one of her pigeons. “They are like pets, and need utmost caring and nurturing,” she says.
Shefali Rafiq
FLIGHT SCHOOL: Ms. Parveen and her son Mohammad Ubaid call their pigeons to their terrace. “I can proudly say I learned all the skills from my mother,” he says.
Shefali Rafiq
BIRD’S-EYE VIEW: Pigeons sit in cages on a terrace in Old Delhi, Delhi’s historic heart. They are trained to fly back to their home lofts from a designated release point.
Shefali Rafiq
HIGH FLYER: As the day winds down, Mohammad Arif holds a cage full of his pigeons. He carefully secures them each night after they return home.

