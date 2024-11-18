Skip to footer

Dome sweet dome: This tiny village makes most of Kyrgyzstan’s yurts

|
Oscar Espinosa
A DEEPLY FELT TRADITION: As his young children watch, Kanubek Asangulov sews the felt covering for a yurt, in Kyzyl Tuu, Kyrgyzstan.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 2 Min. )
  • By Oscar Espinosa Contributor
  • Laura Fornell Contributor

| Kyzyl Tuu, Kyrgyzstan

By day, the streets of Kyzyl Tuu, Kyrgyzstan, are all but deserted. Most adult villagers are at home working by hand on some part of a yurt, a felt-covered tent used by the nomadic peoples of Central Asia.

The World Crafts Council has designated the Issyk-Kul region as the World Craft City for Yurts, but most of Kyrgyzstan’s yurt production is concentrated in tiny Kyzyl Tuu. In the large courtyard of his home on the main street, Kurmanbek Achemob is shaping a wooden pole that will form the skeleton of a yurt. “My father taught me the trade when I was a child,” the third-generation yurt-maker says proudly. He hopes that at least one of his three sons will continue the family tradition.

Why We Wrote This

Felt-covered yurts are central to the Kyrgyz people’s way of life. The villagers of Kyzyl Tuu are maintaining a proud tradition.

The Kyrgyz have been seminomadic for centuries, and the yurt is the key element in maintaining this way of life. Bolot Mukaeb, a first-generation yurt-maker, says it is a tradition to build a yurt when a child is born. 

“Although cheaper Chinese yurts made of synthetic fabric and metal have entered the market, many people still prefer the traditional ones handmade by families like us,” he says.

Expand the story to see the full photo-essay.

Some 1,800 people live in Kyzyl Tuu, Kyrgyzstan, on just three long, unpaved streets. By day, the streets are all but deserted. Most adult villagers are at home working by hand on some part of a yurt, a felt-covered tent used by the nomadic peoples of Central Asia. The World Crafts Council has designated the Issyk-Kul region as the World Craft City for Yurts, but most of Kyrgyzstan’s yurt production is concentrated in tiny Kyzyl Tuu.

In the large courtyard of his home on the main street, Kurmanbek Achemob is shaping a wooden pole that will form the skeleton of a yurt. “My father taught me the trade when I was a child,” the third-generation yurt-maker says proudly. He works with his wife, Nazira, and hopes that at least one of their three sons will continue the family tradition. It takes the couple about two months to make one yurt.

Ms. Achemob is at a loom weaving the ormok, the tension bands made with sheep’s wool that will hold the skeleton and the felt covering. About 200 meters (656 feet) of the wool is needed for a single yurt, she explains.

Why We Wrote This

Felt-covered yurts are central to the Kyrgyz people’s way of life. The villagers of Kyzyl Tuu are maintaining a proud tradition.

The Kyrgyz have been seminomadic for centuries, and the yurt – whose rooftop, or tyunduk, is featured on the country’s flag – is the key element in maintaining this way of life. Almost all Kyrgyz families now live in houses, but for the warmer months, many transport their yurts and their grazing animals to the mountains.

Mirlan Kasmaliev and his wife, Cholpon, set up their three yurts each May at an altitude of more than 3,000 meters by Kol Ukok, a small lake. This is the highlight of their 7-year-old son’s life. “It is the best time of the year for him, when he finishes school and can go up the mountain to live in the yurts,” Ms. Kasmaliev says.

A yurt can last 100 years, Mr. Kasmaliev notes. The family’s yurts “are still the ones my parents used, although there is always some maintenance to be done,” he adds. “Every five years or so, we change the felt cover to make them as good as new.”

Bolot Mukaeb, a first-generation yurt-maker, says it is a tradition to build a yurt when a child is born. Weddings, funerals, and other occasions also are marked in yurts. “Although cheaper Chinese yurts made of synthetic fabric and metal have entered the market, many people still prefer the traditional ones handmade by families like us,” Mr. Mukaeb says.

Oscar Espinosa
GIMME SHELTERS: Each May, the Kasmaliev family sets up three yurts by Kol Ukok, a mountain lake, to live in during the warmer months.
Oscar Espinosa
CROWNING GLORY: Bolot Mukaeb, a first-generation yurt-maker, places the tyunduk, the yurt’s rooftop. A tyunduk is featured on the national flag of Kyrgyzstan.
Oscar Espinosa
FEAST TIME: Members of the Sattarov family take a lunch break before continuing to work on their latest yurt order. The family has made yurts for generations in Kyzyl Tuu.
Oscar Espinosa
THREADED WITH HISTORY: Aigul Asangulov sews the shyrdak, a traditionally patterned carpet used to insulate the interior of a yurt.
Oscar Espinosa
MAGICAL CARPET: Gulzat Mukaeb works on rugs that will insulate a yurt. During the day, she teaches at the Kyzyl Tuu school.
Oscar Espinosa
REED ALL ABOUT IT: Arabya Mukaeb makes the chi, the reed mats decorated with colored wool that will line the walls of a yurt.
Oscar Espinosa
VILLAGE LIVELIHOOD: Most adults in Kyzyl Tuu are engaged in making yurts. Thanks to this activity, there hasn’t been a mass exodus to the capital, Bishkek, or other countries for jobs, as has happened in many other Kyrgyz villages.

For more visual storytelling that captures communities, traditions, and cultures around the globe, visit The World in Pictures.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Dome sweet dome: This tiny village makes most of Kyrgyzstan’s yurts
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/2024/1118/yurt-makers-kyrgyzstan-kyzyl-tuu
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe