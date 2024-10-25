Skip to footer

For descendants of Black Caribs, this heritage sail is about resilience

|
Seth Berry
JOURNEY OF REMEMBRANCE: The Garifuna travel on a boat returning to Arnos Vale, St. Vincent, from Baliceaux island, where thousands of their ancestors died.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 2 Min. )
  • By Seth Berry Contributor

| Baliceaux, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Every March, Garifuna people make a pilgrimage from mainland St. Vincent to nearby Baliceaux island. The Garifuna’s ancestors were Black Caribs who were exiled to Baliceaux in 1796 after years of war with the British on St. Vincent.

This year, a group of descendants making the hourlong trip by catamaran sits solemnly as the choppy sea crashes against the hull. Their eyes are focused on the coastline of Baliceaux. When the boat reaches the shore, the passengers – from countries including Honduras, Belize, and Guatemala – jump onto the beach and encircle a large bowl of burning incense. They intertwine fingers and begin a ritual song to bless the land.

Why We Wrote This

For the Garifuna, a journey to the island to which their descendants were exiled is as much about standing strong today as it is about remembering the past.

“It’s the moment my feet touch the water, then the beach. I feel at home. I feel enveloped by my ancestors,” Queen Mother Freda Sideroff says. She is originally from Belize, but the Republic of Cameroon awarded her the title “queen mother” based on her ancestral connections. She now lives in the United States.

Expand the story to see the full photo essay.

In 1796, after years of war with the British on St. Vincent, about 5,000 Black Caribs, whose descendants are now known as the Garifuna, were exiled to nearby Baliceaux island. Almost half of them died there because of disease and starvation; the rest were sent to Roatán island in Honduras and spread out along the Central American coast of the Caribbean.

Every March, the Garifuna make a pilgrimage from mainland St. Vincent to Baliceaux. The annual journey is a method of paying tribute to and connecting with their ancestors – as well as an effort to keep the unique culture alive on St. Vincent, teaching young people the Garifuna language and music.

This year, a group of descendants making the hourlong trip by catamaran sits solemnly as the choppy sea crashes against the hull. Their eyes are focused on the coastline of Baliceaux. When the boat reaches the shore, the passengers – from countries including Honduras, Belize, Guatemala, and the United States – jump onto the beach and encircle a large bowl of burning incense. They intertwine fingers and begin a ritual song to bless the land.

Why We Wrote This

For the Garifuna, a journey to the island to which their descendants were exiled is as much about standing strong today as it is about remembering the past.

“It’s the moment my feet touch the water, then the beach. I feel at home. I feel enveloped by my ancestors,” Queen Mother Freda Sideroff says. She is originally from Belize, but the Republic of Cameroon awarded her the title “queen mother” based on her ancestral connections. She now lives in the U.S., home to a third of the 600,000 members of the global Garifuna diaspora, and is the founder of the Garifuna International Indigenous Film Festival.

After the song concludes, the descendants assemble under the shade of a small tree and begin to beat traditional drums and blow into emptied conch shells. The buyei, the spiritual leader, shakes maracas and leads the group members to face each cardinal direction, making their presence known to the ancestors.

Later, as the group of some 60 pilgrims makes its return on the catamaran from Baliceaux back to St. Vincent, Garifuna musicians from New York break out into song – in a new rhythm they say was communicated by their ancestors. As the sun drops into the sea and the catamaran sways from side to side, the thumping of the drums rings out across the water. The chants declare a sense of pride and strength.

“We are confronting our own resilience,” Queen Mother Freda says. “And we are still standing strong.”

Seth Berry
ROYAL VOYAGER: Queen Mother Freda Sideroff boards the boat setting off on the pilgrimage to Baliceaux from Arnos Vale, St. Vincent, an hourlong trip.
Seth Berry
TRIBUTE TO THE ANCESTORS: Ulrica Gaymes, an Indigenous Garifuna woman from St. Vincent, kneels at the peak of Baliceaux.
Seth Berry
ISLAND REST: Queen Mother Freda Sideroff lies in a hammock on Baliceaux. She is the founder of the Garifuna International Indigenous Film Festival.
Seth Berry
CEREMONY: The Garifuna bless the land on Baliceaux. UNESCO has deemed the culture a “masterpiece of the oral and intangible heritage of humanity.”
Seth Berry
CULTURAL DISPLAY: A “wanaragua,” or warrior, dancer performs in Greiggs, St. Vincent, where many Black Carib descendants still live today.
Seth Berry
PRESERVATION: Locals from Sandy Bay, St. Vincent, once an enclave of Garifuna, wait for the opening of a new Indigenous cultural center.

For more visual storytelling that captures communities, traditions, and cultures around the globe, visit The World in Pictures.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to For descendants of Black Caribs, this heritage sail is about resilience
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/2024/1025/garifuna-pilgrimage-baliceaux-saint-vincent
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe